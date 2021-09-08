 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News