Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.