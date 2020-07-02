Wednesday pursuit ends with two arrests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A police pursuit that began near Bonne Terre Wednesday night ended with a K9 deployment and two people being arrested.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired plates in the area of U.S. 67 and Old Orchard Road, right about 8 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly fled southbound on U.S. 67, and eventually headed north on East Outer Road toward Thornbird Estates. The driver then went through a field and exited near a church on Dunn Road.

The vehicle fled northbound on U.S 67 once again and into Jefferson County, where a trooper managed to spike the tires.

After the vehicle hit the spike strips, the driver headed back south, eventually turning onto Hardin Road and then Silver Springs Road. The passenger of the vehicle jumped out and was apprehended, while the driver continued on a short distance until the car became undrivable.

A K9 was deployed, and the driver was apprehended, according to authorities.

Both individuals involved in the pursuit were booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where they were still being held as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s believed that both subjects have warrants out of Jefferson County. The names of the individuals are not being released, pending the filing of formal charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

