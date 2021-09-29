WEEK 5: Bridges named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team came into Friday night’s game at Potosi averaging more than 60 points per game. The Rebels maintained that average with a 64-7 victory over the Trojans.

Central’s senior quarterback Jett Bridges generated offense on the ground and through the air. He had 10 carries for 102 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

“This was Jett's best game of his career,” Central Head Football Coach Kory Schweiss said.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 25.

Bridges has been playing football since he was 5 years old. He also plays baseball and golf.

Bridges said he likes high school football because he likes the impact and the leadership role it forces him to take on the football field. He also said he appreciates the adrenaline of the “Friday Night Lights.”

After high school, Bridges said he wants to continue his education in mathematics, while also pursuing his career in football.

