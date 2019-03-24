Valle Catholic 16, Oran 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – A battle of reigning state champions was dominated by Valle Catholic on Saturday as Nolan Schwent powered through the Oran lineup.
Schwent recorded five strikeouts in four innings, and posted an abbreviated no-hitter. He also provided a double at the plate to help the Warriors prevail 16-1.
Kellen Blum finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Valle Catholic scored five times in the opening frame, and put 10 runs on the board in the fourth to signal the early conclusion.
Bryce Palmer scored three runs and Tyler Blum doubled during the win.
Valle Catholic 10, Dexter 5
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Roth threw three scoreless innings as the starting hurler, and collected three RBI to help Valle Catholic defeat Dexter 10-5 later on Saturday.
Kyle Roth was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Austin Burnett highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a two-RBI single that made it 6-0.
Dexter answered with three tallies in the top of the fourth, but Kellen Blum started a crucial double play with the bases loaded and the potential go-ahead run at the dish.
Carter Roth opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the third for Valle Catholic (5-1).
Fredericktown 14, Bismarck 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Logan Winkelman connected on a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, and Fredericktown eased past Bismarck 14-1 following a slow start at the plate.
Russell Matthews finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Winkelman drove in four overall. Noah Korokis had two hits for the Blackcats in their first of two games played on Saturday.
Kaydon Ketcherside hit a solo shot for Bismarck in the second inning, but Fredericktown awakened from a 1-0 deficit with eight runs in the fourth.
Dylan Stafford had a two-run single while Colton Rehkop, Ethan Flanagan and winning pitcher Clark Penuel added singles to the victorious attack.
Penuel recorded nine strikeouts through four innings of work, yielded just four hits with no walks. Michael Crabtree fanned four during two scoreless frames of relief.
Fredericktown 9, Scott City 5
FREDERICKTOWN – Noah Korokis provided a crucial triple during a pivotal six-run outburst in the sixth inning, and Fredericktown overtook Scott City 9-5 to stay unbeaten.
Colton Rehkop was 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Korokis added a single to his three-base hit to compile a team-high four RBI. The Blackats rallied from an early 3-0 hole.
Fredericktown scored three times in the fourth inning to draw even, but Scott City responded in the top of the fifth to regain a 5-3 cushion.
Starting hurler Braeden Stockmann further fueled the decisive frame with an RBI double, and Dylan Stafford chipped in an RBI single for the Blackcats (4-0).
Ethan Flanagan obtained the last four outs to grab the relief win after Michael Crabtree made his second appearance of the day. Stockmann allowed three earned runs and struck out four over four innings.
West County 11, Herculaneum 1
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Zach Francis had a double with three RBI and three runs scored to help the West County baseball team rout Herculaneum 11-1 on Saturday.
Ty Simily collected four RBI, and Tyler Price reached base three times on a single and two walks for the Bulldogs, who erupted for eight runs in the first inning.
Dakota Dowd threw 11 pitches in the opening frame, then was preserved for later action. Peyton Nipper allowed just one unearned run on three hits, and struck out three over four innings for the win.
West County picked up a single and RBI from Dake McRaven and Luke Gaia, and enforced the 10-run rule with two tallies during the bottom of the fifth.
Jason Harden finished 2-for-2 with a double, and scored the lone run for Herculaneum.
West County 11, St. Mary’s 1
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Dakota Dowd compiled seven strikeouts, and scattered four hits plus three walks over six innings as West County ripped St. Mary’s 11-1 in a battle of reigning district champions.
Luke Gaia provided a two-run double while crossing the plate twice, and Zach Francis paced the Bulldogs (4-2) by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
St. Mary’s scored in the first inning, but West County drew even in the third and tallied twice during the fourth while posting 11 unanswered runs.
Dake McRaven drove in two with a single and sacrifice fly, and Kaiden Kaiser-Barton scored twice for the Bulldogs after drawing walks.
Dowd helped his own cause with an RBI single while also walking twice. Peyton Nipper contributed an RBI single, and Hayden Roney had a sacrifice fly.
J.D. Whitter closed with a perfect seventh, notching nine strikes on 11 pitches.
Will Menendez was 2-for-3 with a double for St. Mary’s.
North County 3, South Pemiscot 2
North County 8, South Pemiscot 2
STEELE, Mo. – Shelby Lee finished 3-for-3 at the plate, Carter Dunn pitched four scoreless innings for the relief win and North County topped South Pemiscot in game one of a doubleheader.
Karter Kekec provided the decisive two-run single in the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie, and was 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot as the Raiders totaled 11 hits.
Nate Roberts went 2-for-2, and Kolten Poorman leveled the score with an RBI double in the third after South Pemiscot grabbed a 1-0 edge in the opening frame.
Dunn allowed just two hits during his stint on the mound, and notched five strikeouts. Lee got the start and yielded two runs over three innings.
Cody Hubbard and Layton Mallow added singles for North County.
Luke Southern and Steven Henley paced South Pemiscot offensively by going 2-for-3. Noah Willingham pitched a complete game in defeat with four strikeouts and 11 hits allowed.
Kekec sparked the Raiders in game two with a 4-for-5 performance that included a two-run double, and combined with freshman Clayton Chandler for six scoreless innings of relief.
Noah Mesey produced a double, single, two RBI and two runs scored for North County, which surged in the seventh inning with five runs to punctuate an 8-2 victory.
Chandler struck out six and surrendered only two hits over 3 1/3 innings, and Kekec worked the final 2 2/3 with three strikeouts and one hit given for the save.
Leadoff man Ross Russell was a perfect 4-for-4 to headline South Pemiscot (1-3), which jumped ahead 2-0 against Hubbard in the first inning.
The Raiders countered with two in the second, and received singles from Cole Ziegler, Tyler Murphy, Devin Seastrand, Hubbard and Lee.
TRACK & FIELD
Festus Early Bird
FESTUS, Mo. – Jesse Pinkley opened his senior track and field season at Ste. Genevieve by shattering his own school record in the pole vault on Saturday.
Pinkley cleared 15 feet even at the McCullough/Douglas Invitational meet – topping his previous best of 14 feet, 2 inches from last April – as 17 schools gathered at Festus High School.
Teammate Evan Walker posted a time of 15.51 in the 110-meter hurdles to join Pinkley as event winners for the Dragons, who placed seven times among the top three on the boys’ side.
Walker grabbed third in the 300-meter hurdles, and Brandon Isenman sprinted his way to second spot in the 800 and fourth in the 400.
The Ste. Genevieve 4x200 and 4x400 relay squads finished third, and Stephen Aubuchon did likewise in the boys’ 200 dash.
Austin Phelps and Nolan Reagan of Farmington scored a 1-2 result in the shot put, and Central senior Jake Casey was fourth in the 100 to lead his program.
Maci Reynolds set the pace in the 300-meter hurdles, and Marysa Flieg won the javelin as sophomores powered the Ste. Genevieve girls.
Megan Aubuchon won a seven-way tie for second place in the high jump behind Notre Dame standout Riley Burger. Aubuchon was among seven athletes to max out at 4 feet, 10 inches.
Julia McKlin was third in long jump and fourth in high hurdles for the Dragons.
Senior Baylee Gilliam become shot put champion and ended third in the discus throw for Farmington, which scored points in all four girls relays.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 4. Jake Casey, CEN, 11.68; 5. Steven Aubuchon, SG, 11.68
200 – 3. Steven Aubuchon, SG, 23.74
400 – 4. Brandon Isenman, SG, 52.24
800 – 2. Brandon Isenman, SG, 2:07.48
1600 – 8. Gage Deblois, FARM, 4:52.72
110 Hurdles – 1. Evan Walker, SG, 15.51; 6. C.J. Hart, FARM, 17.91
300 Hurdles – 3. Evan Walker, SG, 43.33; 6. C.J. Hart, FARM, 45.54
4x100 – 4. Ste. Genevieve, 45.80; 6. Central 46.65; 8. Farmington, 47.10
4x200 – 3. Ste. Genevieve, 1:36.69
4x400 – 3. Ste. Genevieve, 3:38.57
4x800 – 4. Farmington, 8:45.84
Triple Jump – 6. Carter Schaper, FARM, 39-04.50
Pole Vault – 1. Jesse Pinkley, SG, 15-00
Discus – 5. Nolan Reagan, FARM, 125-08
Javelin – 4. Lexie Pirtle, FARM, 132-10; 6. Ty Brown, SG, 122-04; 7. Hunter Patterson, FARM, 121-07
Shot Put – 1. Austin Phelps, FARM, 47-10.75; 2. Nolan Reagan, FARM, 44-08.50
Local Girls Results:
1600 – 7. Kassandra Ramos, FARM, 5:53.45
3200 – 8. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 12:56.78
100 Hurdles – 4. Julia McKlin, SG, 16.41; 5. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 16:64
300 Hurdles – 1. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.56; 6. Natasja Hafner, FARM, 51.83; 7. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 52.22
4x100 – 5. Farmington, 53.32
4x200 – 7. Farmington, 1:55.55
4x400 – 5. Farmington, 4:26.28; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 4:32.39
4x800 – 3. Farmington, 10:38.45
High Jump – 2. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 4-10; 8. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 4-10
Long Jump – 3. Julia McKlin, SG, 17-07.00; 4. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 16-02.00
Triple Jump – 5. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 33-00.50; 6. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 32-09.25
Pole Vault – 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 8-00
Discus – 3. Baylee Gilliam, FARM, 101-11; 4. Isabella Zerwig, SG, 100-08; 6. Addi Casey, CEN, 97-03
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 118-05.00
Shot Put – 1. Baylee Gilliam, FARM, 35-01; 5. Addi Casey, CEN, 32-07; 7. Braelynn Moore, FARM, 32-04; 8. Etta Heller, SG, 31-06
