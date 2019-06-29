This summer, we’ve been revamping our Weekend Outdoors Page to include more than just hunting and fishing. We want to focus on all the fun outdoor activities you can do in the community (or even your own backyard) from kayaking to gardening.

We are also introducing an Entertainment Page which will run in Thursday editions, focusing on the community, spotlighting local bands, restaurants, coffee shops, and fun places to check out. Don’t miss our Entertainment Calendar.

Just because it is summer doesn’t mean we are slacking off. We’ve been keeping an eye on the increased assessments many citizens in the southern part of the county are upset about. We’ve been asking why things have changed and about the appeals process.

Truly, we cannot do our job without you, our dedicated readers. Thank you for supporting local journalism! Thank you for becoming a member and I hope you have seen the benefits of joining us.

Check out our daily e-edition and our newsletters, which offer breaking news, sports coverage and other topics sent right to your email inbox.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments