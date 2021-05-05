Welcome to the 2021 Azalea Festival

I would like to proudly welcome everyone to the 2021 Azalea Festival!

This year is extra special for me because I have the opportunity to celebrate with my community. With Covid-19 affecting many lives in 2020, I am glad that we are able to hold this festival and give the community a fun and safe event to participate in. I hope we can have enough fun to make up for the year we lost.

I am very thankful for all of the time and energy that is not only put into the pageant every year, but all of the other events as well. This is all made possible by the amazing members of the Azalea Festival Board and helpful volunteers. Best of luck to all of the incredible young ladies this year!

I hope everyone has a safe and exciting weekend. Have fun everyone!

