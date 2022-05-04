Welcome to the 2022 Azalea Festival

I am proud to welcome everyone to the 2022 Azalea Festival!

Thank you for this amazing opportunity and experience. I will be forever grateful to have been crowned your 2021 Azalea Queen.

I would like to thank all the people who make the Azalea Pageant and Festival possible and memorable. I would also like to say good luck to all the girls participating in the pageant this year as well as everyone participating in all the other annual Azalea events.

Being a part of one of the biggest traditions in our community has been such a fun and rewarding experience. I encourage everyone to participate and truly experience one of the best things our community has to offer.

I hope everyone has a safe, fun, and exciting weekend!

2021 Azalea Queen, Brezlyn Boswell

