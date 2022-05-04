 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Welcome to the 2022 Azalea Festival

  • 0
Azalea Festival 2021 Queen

2021 Azalea Queen Brezlyn Boswell

 File photo

I am proud to welcome everyone to the 2022 Azalea Festival!

Thank you for this amazing opportunity and experience. I will be forever grateful to have been crowned your 2021 Azalea Queen.

I would like to thank all the people who make the Azalea Pageant and Festival possible and memorable. I would also like to say good luck to all the girls participating in the pageant this year as well as everyone participating in all the other annual Azalea events.

Being a part of one of the biggest traditions in our community has been such a fun and rewarding experience. I encourage everyone to participate and truly experience one of the best things our community has to offer.

I hope everyone has a safe, fun, and exciting weekend!

2021 Azalea Queen, Brezlyn Boswell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,…

IML man charged after standoff

IML man charged after standoff

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against an area man allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, leadi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News