I am proud to welcome everyone to the 2023 Azalea Festival!

I am extremely gracious for this wonderful opportunity.

Being crowned as your 2022 Azalea Queen is something that I hold near and dear to my heart.

I would like to thank everyone who works hard year-round to make the Azalea Festival and Pageant possible. In addition, I would like to wish all of the Azalea Queen Candidates and other festival participants good luck in your events this year.

Getting to be a part of this amazing tradition for our town is something that I will cherish forever. The memories made at past Azalea Festivals have been unforgettable. I encourage others to participate and experience this great tradition in our community.

I hope for a safe and enjoyable 2023 Azalea Festival for all!