West County swears in newly-elected members

The West County School Board of Education reorganized during its meeting on Monday night.
The board certified the recent election results and four board members were sworn in. Three of those were incumbents: Andy Kearns, Tiffani Wright, and Byron Pratt.
Superintendent Kevin Coffman welcomed Chris Briley to the board as he was the new member who was sworn in.
They also voted on positions for the board. Kearns was appointed president, Shawn Meinershagen as vice president, Tyson Wilkins as secretary, and Wright as treasurer.
The meeting was streamed live on Facebook.
Coffman also informed the board that the school was awarded a COPS Grant to help to fund a school resource officer. The school will receive $100,000 over the next three years to help with payroll, uniforms, equipment, and other costs.
“This will cover probably a little bit more than half of what the cost will be over three years, so it’s a big thing for West County to get this,” Coffman explained. “We will be working with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department on this project.”
The city of Potosi has donated a car for the position. Coffman is hoping to have the resource officer in place by the start of school in the fall.
“This is going to be a great thing for us to be able to offer our students, not only in ways of protection,” he added. “But part of this job will be to provide education and training to our students on safety issues that are hot topics at the time, whether that would be CBD oil or marijuana or whether that’s drugs or alcohol or internet safety, as well. So they provide a lot of resources.”
During his superintendent’s report, Coffman gave an update on summer school. Online sessions started on June 1 and in-person sessions started this week.
Normally the school has about 450 students in summer school, Coffman said. This summer there is about 180 doing virtual classes and about 200 on campus.
Coffman also said the asphalt project on the parking lots would be completed this week in time for graduation Friday.
“We did have to do a little more extensive work on the high school parking and the elementary parking lot,” he added. “We actually had to cut out some of the areas of the asphalt that were getting so bad that we had to replace it.
"So that was a little bit more costly. At cost, I think it was right at $2,000 to cut out and re-asphalt a couple of those locations.”
All positions have been filled for next year, according to Coffman, except for a part-time paraprofessional position at the elementary school.
He also announced that the all-school reunion that was originally scheduled for July 18 has been cancelled by organizer Jack Poston.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
