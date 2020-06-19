West County swears in newly-elected members

“This is going to be a great thing for us to be able to offer our students, not only in ways of protection,” he added. “But part of this job will be to provide education and training to our students on safety issues that are hot topics at the time, whether that would be CBD oil or marijuana or whether that’s drugs or alcohol or internet safety, as well. So they provide a lot of resources.”

During his superintendent’s report, Coffman gave an update on summer school. Online sessions started on June 1 and in-person sessions started this week.

Normally the school has about 450 students in summer school, Coffman said. This summer there is about 180 doing virtual classes and about 200 on campus.

Coffman also said the asphalt project on the parking lots would be completed this week in time for graduation Friday.

“We did have to do a little more extensive work on the high school parking and the elementary parking lot,” he added. “We actually had to cut out some of the areas of the asphalt that were getting so bad that we had to replace it.

"So that was a little bit more costly. At cost, I think it was right at $2,000 to cut out and re-asphalt a couple of those locations.”