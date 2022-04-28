What if O'Reilly got hot in playoffs?

Other than that incredible play by Marco Scandella to save what would’ve have been a bizarre empty-net own goal, not much of note happened for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in Denver.

Until the final five minutes of the game, that is.

With the Blues down 4-1, Jordan Kyrou unleashed a shot from the left circle. It was headed well wide, but there was Ryan O’Reilly in front of the net. The puck deflected off his left leg, below the knee, and then bounced off the ice and over the glove of Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

That’s how the Blues captain ended a 10-game goal drought, with 4:15 to play. OK, a little bit of puck luck there.

About a minute later, Pavel Buchnevich began skating behind the Colorado net. Kuemper took the bait, sliding to his left in anticipation of a wraparound attempt. The play never got that far. Buchnevich passed the puck to O’Reilly, crashing the right side of the net.

It was a little bit of an awkward pass. O’Reilly had to quickly adjust to his backhand to corral the pass and send it into the net for another goal. OK, a little bit of skill there.

After going 2½ weeks without a goal, O’Reilly suddenly had two in 64 seconds. Hockey is a strange and wonderful game.

Suddenly it was a 4-3 game, and O’Reilly and the Blues had a few good chances to tie it, before an empty-net goal by the Avalanche made it a 5-3 loss for St. Louis, ending all kinds of point streaks for the visitors.

But if one good thing came out of that game, perhaps it’s that O’Reilly’s offense could kick in right as the playoffs are about to start.

“It’s nice to get a couple,” O’Reilly said. “But it’s a little frustrating that I actually could’ve made more of an impact, had more opportunities. But stick with it. Keep going.”

That’s O’Reilly. Accountable. High expectations. Demanding of himself.

This is the guy who asks to speak to the media after tough losses; he figures it’s part of his duty as team captain.

The guy who occasionally gets kicked off the ice at Centene Community Ice Center because he’s staying late after practice and a youth team has the ice rented for that time.

Remember that goal Kyrou batted in against Seattle — in mid-air — on April 6? When asked how he learned to do that, Kyrou said: Drills with O’Reilly.

So O’Reilly’s value extends far beyond his goal total. Just ask coach Craig Berube.

“He does a lot of really good things for us, night in and night out,” Berube said after the Colorado game. “He may not score as much as we all want, or he even wants. But he checks and he does a lot of good things. Power play. Penalty kill. Does a lot of good things.

“So the goals will come. It was good he got (two) tonight and he was involved in that part of it. But I’m not too worried about it.”

Berube obviously could have mentioned O’Reilly’s faceoff skills, too. O’Reilly bemoaned a lost faceoff to start the third period that resulted in a quick Avalanche goal after a series of mishaps by the Blues.

“I was terrible in the circle tonight,” O’Reilly said after the game. “I just could not win a draw. Again, just giving those guys the puck. That line, too. They’re just so aggressive that it makes it easier for them. You lose a draw like that, they jump on it, get a bounce, back of the net.”

O’Reilly was referring to the Colorado line of Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichuskin and Artturi Lehkonen (who scored the goal to make 4-1 just nine seconds into the third period.)

It wasn’t a great night for O’Reilly in the circle — he won 10 of 20 faceoffs. But it kept alive what quietly has been an impressive streak. He has won 50 percent or more of his faceoffs in 22 consecutive games, which is easily his highest such streak since coming to the Blues in 2018.

“He studies it a lot,” Berube said. “Works at it. He’s always working at it every game. He’s just one of those guys that knows what the other guy’s gonna do, and how he can beat him. And then it just boils down to being competitive in the faceoff circle. You gotta be highly competitive and want to win that draw.”

Two years ago, O’Reilly scored only 12 goals for the Blues. But he had a truckload of assists and led the team in points in a season cut short by COVID. No one seemed to notice the goal total.

This year he has 19 goals, and the impression is that he’s struggled to find the net. Maybe it’s because the Blues are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season, and it’s one of the highest-scoring Blues teams in franchise history.

It’s not just the number of goals being scored by the Blues, it’s the entertainment factor as well. There’s the skill and speed of Robert Thomas and Kyrou, the impact of newcomers Buchnevich and Brandon Saad. The emergence of Ivan Barbashev as an offensive threat, and the re-emergence of Vladimir Tarasenko.

O’Reilly would fall somewhere in the category of the old reliables with David Perron and Brayden Schenn. With 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists), O’Reilly currently is tied for seventh on the team in points. So he won’t finish in his usual spot at or near the top of the leaderboard.

Based on Thomas’ big leap forward this season, the time is coming when he’s considered the top center on the team, and not O’Reilly.

But O’Reilly still has a chance to become the ninth member of the Blues’ 20-Goal Club in Friday’s regular-season finale against the Vegas Golden Knights.

And what if O’Reilly got hot in the playoffs?

