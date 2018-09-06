** The following fact list was compiled by the Missouri Department of Conservation and outlines the origins, issues and challenges of dealing with Chronic Wasting Disease.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids. CWD kills all deer and other cervids it infects. CWD is spread from deer to deer and kills all deer it infects.
The neurological disease infects deer and other members of the deer family (called cervids) by causing degeneration of brain tissue, which slowly leads to death.
CWD is caused by misshapen proteins called “prions.”
The disease has no vaccine or cure.
HOW CWD SPREADS
CWD is spread from deer to deer through direct contact and through contact with soil, food, and water that have been contaminated through feces, urine, saliva, or carcasses of infected deer.
Potential for transmission increases when deer gather in larger, concentrated numbers.
Young bucks can also spread CWD to new areas as they search for territories and mates.
Moving carcasses out of the immediate area where harvested and improperly disposing of them can spread the disease.
It can take months or years for a deer infected with CWD to show symptoms. However, an infected deer can spread the disease to other deer and contaminate the environment while appearing healthy.
SIGNS OF CWD
Deer infected with CWD do not always look sick. Symptoms include:
Excessive salivation
Drooping head/ears
Tremors
Emaciation
Change in behavior, such as a lack of fear of humans and a lack of coordination.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN CWD AND HEMORRHAGIC DISEASE (HD) OR BLUE-TONGUE
CWD is caused by misshapen proteins called “prions” that concentrate in the brain, lymph nodes, spine, and eye tissue of infected animals and lead to the slow death of all infected animals.
CWD is a 100-percent fatal disease that is spread from deer to deer through body fluids.
CWD symptoms include excessive salivation, drooping head/ears, tremors, emaciation, and change in behavior such as lack of fear of humans and lack of coordination.
CWD can take more than 18 months for an infected deer to show symptoms.
CWD has the long-term potential to significantly reduce deer numbers in the state over time.
HD is caused by a naturally occurring virus spread by midge flies during the summer and fall and ends when cold weather kills the flies.
HD symptoms include fever, reduced activity, and swollen neck, tongue or eyelids. Because sick deer are feverish, they are often found near water.
HD-infected deer typically show symptoms within days of being infected and those that die do so within weeks of being infected.
HD does not kill all deer it infects. Deer that survive HD develop antibodies for future immunity.
HD can have significant short-term impacts on a deer herd, but has never been shown to have long-term impacts on deer populations.
WHERE CWD CAME FROM
Researchers do not know the origin of CWD.
CWD was first found in captive mule deer at a research facility in Colorado in the 1960s.
It was first found in the wild in Colorado in the 1980s and has spread to almost two dozen states.
