What retirees will wish they knew sooner

Many people planning for retirement anticipate those post-working years eagerly, ready to veg out after a life of toil. Others plan with greater anxiety, unsure whether they even have an identity without their jobs.

But it may be that retirement these days is far different from what either point of view envisions.

“We all have made decisions based on the information we had at the time, but later realized we would have planned differently if we knew then what we know now,” says Patti Hart, co-author with her husband, Milledge, of The Resolutionist: Welcome to the Anti-Retirement Movement.

“That’s definitely true when it comes to planning for retirement.”

The Harts don’t even think of themselves as retirees, but as “resolutionists,” constantly challenging themselves to improve.

“I’m busier now than I’ve ever been,” Milledge Hart says. “I’m using this time to be a better me than I could when my days were structured and my time was spoken for.”

With that said, the Harts share five things future retirees may wish they had known sooner: