Over the summer, we launched a weekly Entertainment Page on Thursday.

We've focused a lot on new restaurants or specialty businesses, and on artists and musicians.

Last week, we did a story on The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering. I've never tried their food but the photos looked yummy. Check out their Facebook Page to see where their next stop will be.

This week, we will introduce you to Noelle Wagner, a seamstress and artist whose collaging work is currently on display at the Fredericktown library.

Are there any stories you would like to see on our Entertainment Page? Email me at tressel@dailyjournalonline.com if you have any ideas.

As always, thank you for being a supporter of local news.

