What's the deal with the doubleheader in Detroit? What if Cardinals, Reds, Brewers tie?

Of the NL Central teams jockeying for positioning, the Cardinals are the only team that will be facing a team this weekend that currently has a losing record, the Brewers.

If there is a three-way tie between the Cardinals, Reds, and Brewers, head to head will also be used as the first tiebreaker. The Cardinals currently have the edge there with an 8-7 record, ahead of Cincinnati (9-9) and Milwaukee (6-7). That could be flipped entirely with five games remaining between the Brewers and Cardinals. It’s possible all three teams end up with 10-10 records against each other, to the tiebreaker of past 20 games would be used.

Oh, and there would be the trip to Detroit just to get into that tie.

The format of that doubleheader will be determined if it’s necessary. If the Cardinals need one win to get in, then the decision will have to be made whether the first game will be nine innings long, or if it will be seven innings as if braced for a doubleheader.