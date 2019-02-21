JUPITER, Fla. — At times this offseason, as Cardinals manager Mike Shildt jotted out the look of his lineup, he of course considered the best possible outcome from all of his options. And right there, in the career totals, is a veteran with a knack for working the count into a high OBP and he's also a switch-hitter who can score from first on a double to fit snugly ahead of two All-Star mashers.
On paper it starts to make sense.
On the field, he'll give it a look-see Sunday.
When the Cardinals play their first home game of the exhibition schedule, against Washington at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday, Dexter Fowler will bat second, Shildt confirmed Thursday. The only spot in the order that Shildt has committed to entering the season is leadoff, and that belongs to Matt Carpenter. After that, Shildt said he would be open to looking at Paul Goldschmidt at No. 2 or No. 3, and that could shift Paul DeJong to No. 3 or No. 5, and it's likely that Marcell Ozuna will hit cleanup. But that's not in ink, not like Carpenter at leadoff.
Fowler has hit all over the lineup in his first two seasons with the Cardinals — "The whole nine," he said recently — but the notion of having him hit second has been floating around the Cardinals all offseason.
"I can't take that off the table," Shildt said.
Fowler is coming back from the worst offensive season of his career, and his OBP shriveled almost 100 points down from his career average. He's two seasons removed from the .390 OBP he had for the World Series championship Cubs in 2016 -- the OBP that scored him a five-year offer from the Cardinals and a promise to install him atop their order. His experience as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter was short-lived.
His experience as a No. 2 hitter is shorter.
Fowler has 194 games and 842 appearances at No. 2 in the lineup. He has hit .254/.347/.403 in that spot with a .751 OPS. His greatest success came there in a small sample size from 2017, his first season with the Cardinals. When Carpenter returned to leadoff and Fowler floated around the lineup, he had 13 games at No. 2. There he hit .300/.386/.660 for a 1.046 OPS. He had 15 hits, and five of those were homers.
The career-high power surge from that season came as he moved his way toward the middle of the order.
At his best, Fowler has been a hitter who works the count, and the Cardinals are hopeful that he can get closer to that hitter than the 2018 version. Entering the 2017 season, he and Carpenter were in the top five of players who saw the most pitches per plate appearance, and until this past season they had been among the leaders in OBP. The goal the Cardinals had in 2017 was to stack OBP and grind opposing pitchers to frustration with long at-bats and runners on base. The idea this season is to crowd the bases and then see how Goldschmidt and Ozuna clear them.
"Lots of runs to be scored out there," Fowler said.
This past season, a slow start for Fowler became a cratered season that ended with a foot injury and a .180/.278/.298 line. Career-lows across the board.
The Cardinals committed a starting job in right field to Fowler throughout this winter, and Shildt was part of a group of Cardinals officials who visited Fowler at his Las Vegas-area home to get a feel for his health, a feel for his comfort with the team, and a feel for a mutual commitment.
There are lineup theories that insist the best hitter on the team should bat second so that he gets more at-bats through the course of the season and also has a higher probability of batting with someone on base. That's the idea behind having Goldschmidt bat second. Another lineup theory would be to boxcar as much OBP in front of the best hitter as possible to maximize the chances of that hitter doing damage with runners on base.
That opens the No. 2 spot for the man who would be an OBP monster.
In Fowler, the Cardinals see the career-high power totals from 2017 and they see a hitter who, even when mired in a black hole of production, found a way to have almost as many walks (38) as hits (51) this past season. He and the Cardinals agree that production this spring is important. and wherever he hits in Grapefruit games, his nose for getting on base will determine where (and how much) he bats in the regular season.
"Also there's opportunity for him to be down in the lineup to lengthen the lineup out," Shildt said. "Guys who have that high of an on-base percentage — .375, .380, .390 clip — pretty strong. So that makes your lineup a lot better and creates value for the guys around him."
