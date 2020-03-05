When the Blues start streaking, it's their stars that lead them

NEW YORK — There have been 12 winning streaks in the NHL this season of seven or more games and three of them have been by the Blues. No other team has had that many, and only Tampa Bay has also done it more than once.

When the Blues get hot, they stay hot.

The Blues are 40-17-10 for 90 points after their 3-1 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night gave them their second eight-game win streak of the season. Twenty-three of those wins have come during the team’s three long win streaks: two eight-game streaks and one seven-game streak.

There have been all sorts of contributors in this streak. It started with a game where Ivan Barbashev scored two of the team’s three goals. The streak might have been over at four if not for a shot that was going wide by Justin Faulk that hit a Chicago defender’s skate and banked into the net and tied the game. But that’s how these things work.

“I think the thing is we don’t rely on one or two guys up front or one or two guys on the back end,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “We rely on a team to get the job done every night. Some nights you’re not going to have it, it’s just the reality of it, and that’s when other guys step up and guys do a good job of filling in for one another. That’s how we’re winning hockey games.”