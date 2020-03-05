When the Blues start streaking, it's their stars that lead them

NEW YORK — There have been 12 winning streaks in the NHL this season of seven or more games and three of them have been by the Blues. No other team has had that many, and only Tampa Bay has also done it more than once.
When the Blues get hot, they stay hot.
The Blues are 40-17-10 for 90 points after their 3-1 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night gave them their second eight-game win streak of the season. Twenty-three of those wins have come during the team’s three long win streaks: two eight-game streaks and one seven-game streak.
There have been all sorts of contributors in this streak. It started with a game where Ivan Barbashev scored two of the team’s three goals. The streak might have been over at four if not for a shot that was going wide by Justin Faulk that hit a Chicago defender’s skate and banked into the net and tied the game. But that’s how these things work.
“I think the thing is we don’t rely on one or two guys up front or one or two guys on the back end,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “We rely on a team to get the job done every night. Some nights you’re not going to have it, it’s just the reality of it, and that’s when other guys step up and guys do a good job of filling in for one another. That’s how we’re winning hockey games.”
But, for all the contributions by others, when the Blues have gotten hot, it’s usually been their top players who have taken them there.
In the team’s current streak, Schenn has five goals (he has pulled even with David Perron for the team lead with 25) and three assists, and linemate Jaden Schwartz has three goals and six assists. Colton Parayko has three goals and five assists. Goalie Jordan Binnington has a 1.49 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in his six games. (In the other two games, Jake Allen has a 1.92 GAA, a .920 save percentage and stopped all three shots he faced in a shootout.) It’s of numbers like that that winning streaks are made.
“We just keep building,” Binnington said. “We keep building every day and it all adds up in the end so we’re going to stay focused and keep working and keep coming together as a team and rally just tightening up our game and keep moving forward.”
In the 23 wins that comprise the three streaks, Schwartz and Ryan O’Reilly lead the team with 26 points each, followed by Perron at 24 and Schenn at 22. Perron and Alex Pietrangelo played big roles in the first two streaks — Perron had 20 points in the first two and Pietrangelo had 19 — but have been less of a factor, at least in scoring, in the current streak.
While coach Craig Berube talks about needing to win games in different ways, most of the wins in this streak have been textbook Blues hockey. In six of the eight wins, the Blues have allowed two goals or less. In the string immediately preceding that, where the team went 2-7-3, they allowed three goals or more 11 times. The only time they didn’t was the last game of that stretch, a 2-1 loss at Nashville that serves as the transition point from one streak to the other.
“When we went through that stretch when we weren’t playing very good hockey,” Schenn said, “it was almost a good thing for us. It gets us back to be in the race again, playing tighter hockey, playing playoff hockey and earning our points every given night. Right now we’re in the race and Colorado and Dallas are good hockey teams and it’s going to be a fight to the finish.”
The Blues are back to their hard-hitting, forechecking game, limiting opponents chances, breaking up plays, getting excellent goaltending when needed, while seizing on their own chances. In the last four games, they have allowed just six goals at five-on-five. The power play has gone four for nine over the past four games, though the penalty kill has allowed at least one goal in each of the last three games where it’s had a penalty to kill.
The start of the streak coincided with Berube rearranging his offense, putting O’Reilly between Schwartz and Schenn. That line has scored a goal in every game since then, and Schenn has a goal in five straight games. If he scores against New Jersey on Friday, that will tie him for the longest in the league this season.
“I think sometimes you play with certain players over the course of the season and a change is good sometimes,” Berube said. “It brings a little new life to your line, or to a teammate, and that’s basically what it is. Just a different look.”
“The three of us have created some chemistry,” Schenn said. “Both of those guys have worked extremely hard. They both forecheck real hard, they’re able to make plays, see the ice real well. They’re fun to play with.”
Parayko’s sudden burst — seven goals since the start of February — has been key, and that’s a product of another move Berube made, making Parayko a regular on the second unit of the power play at the start of February. Three of those seven goals have come on the power play. It’s not only taking more shots for Parayko that has fueled this, but being more accurate with them. He’s averaging 5.6 shots per game since the start of February and 65 percent of them have been on goal. On Tuesday, four of his six shot attempts were on the net.
“I’m playing confident,” he said, “finding spots and taking advantage of my opportunities.”
On the Blues, it’s not just him doing that.