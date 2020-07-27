Whitley makes big-league debut with a clean inning

At some point Sunday before he threw his first pitch in the majors and saw the reaction of a hitter, Kodi Whitley and a few of the other pitchers in the Cardinals’ armada of relievers discussed how he wouldn’t hear the response of a crowd.
There would be no family, no friends from back home, no fans at all in the stands as he was announced to pitch the seventh inning. Yet rather than think about all that subtracted from the image he kindled in his dreams, a teammate suggested he think about what it adds.
“It’s like you're making two debuts,” he said. “One with no fans and one when fans are back in the park. That’s the adrenaline and stuff.”
Whitley retired all three batters he faced and capped his “first” debut’s inning with a strikeout and called the outing “hard to put into words.”
It was part of a weekend for the bullpen that manager Mike Shildt couldn’t have scripted any better — not from just the results, but with the chance to get all nine active relievers into a game.
They “got touches,” as Shildt said. Pitching coach Mike Maddux calls it “passing the ball around.”
Because of the abbreviated preseason this month, teams were permitted to carry 30 players on their opening weeks roster, and as many as 17 of them could be pitchers. The Cardinals saved one spot for reliever Giovanny Gallegos, and when he joins the active roster Tuesday in Minnesota they’ll have 10 relievers in the bullpen. A concern with so many relievers and they hope so few innings is that some would keep their cleats cleans. The weekend took care of that. When starter Dakota Hudson didn’t finish the fifth, Shildt had 4 2/3 innings to cover from the bullpen.
He used it to get outs from four relievers who had yet to pitch this season. Roles still are revealing themselves, but rust didn’t collect.
That included assignments for pitchers at the extremes of “summer camp” — from lefty Austin Gomber, one of the finest performers in the preseason workouts, to righthander Junior Fernandez, who struggled with his control throughout the month, at one point walking more batters than he retired.
Fernandez struck out the first batter he faced Sunday, had a crisper feel for his slider, and retired all three batters he faced in the ninth as the Cardinals lost 5-1 to Pittsburgh. Shildt said the young reliever has “clarity of what he wants to do (and) is getting the reps in.”
In the Cardinals’ opening series, the bullpen pitched 9 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs for a 1.86 ERA and three hits.
Even with a bullpen busting at the seams, only Whitley and closer Kwang Hyun Kim were new to the majors.
“Didn’t make it bigger than it was,” Shildt said of Whitley. “Got behind in some counts, but you could tell that he focused and wanted to make pitches, which he did.”
Whitley, 25, was the one player off the 40-man roster the team added before opening day. He called his mom with the news, and she put his sister on speakerphone to hear it. Both cried, he said. When he got back to the St. Louis hotel, his girlfriend was there to hear the news.
She cried.
They cried.
“It was a big cry-fest,” he said. “A lot of happy tears.”
The Cardinals’ concept has been to ease him into higher-leverage, late-inning spots — the kind in which he thrived as he reinvented himself as a reliever in the pros. Whitley spent his college career entirely as a starter, but elbow surgery cost him all but five innings in his final amateur season at the University of Mount Olive (N.C.). The Cardinals drafted him in the 27th round three years ago, and that’s where the plan for his recovery led to his rise: He moved to the bullpen.
With help from coaches, he dug into the analytics to better understand how to use his pitches and which pitch to use. He coiled his delivery and unlocked additional velocity. He pitched at three levels and the Arizona Fall League in 2019, finishing the year with a 1.60 ERA in 67 1/3 innings and 78 strikeouts against 19 walks.
“Every time you move up it’s a question,” Whitley said. “(It’s) not doubt, but I wondered how my stuff is going to play once I get to this next level. From High A to Double A, is it still enough to get people out? At spring training this year, you’re throwing pitches in the zone, you’re facing higher-caliber hitters, and you’re still getting them out with your stuff. It raises your confidence level and just makes you feel more confident when you get on the mound that your stuff does play.”
Whitley drew the bottom of the Pirates’ order for his first assignment in the majors, and he started ahead with his fastball. The nerves, the adrenaline, the moment meant his changeup misbehaved as he rushed a bit. At one point, catcher Yadier Molina urged him to take a deep breath. Whitley did and he landed a changeup where he wanted to the final batter he faced. That set up Adam Frazier for consecutive fastballs to finish the at-bat.
The Bucs’ infielder swung late on a 94.1 mph fastball for Whitley’s first big-league strikeout. Molina made sure to keep the ball. They couldn’t be there to see him throw it in person, so Whitley plans to give it as a gift to his parents.
He has an idea when he’d like to borrow it.
“Something that is special to have, to be able to show my kids one day,” Whitley said. “Look, your dad used to be good at something, you know?”
