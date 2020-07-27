Whitley makes big-league debut with a clean inning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

At some point Sunday before he threw his first pitch in the majors and saw the reaction of a hitter, Kodi Whitley and a few of the other pitchers in the Cardinals’ armada of relievers discussed how he wouldn’t hear the response of a crowd.

There would be no family, no friends from back home, no fans at all in the stands as he was announced to pitch the seventh inning. Yet rather than think about all that subtracted from the image he kindled in his dreams, a teammate suggested he think about what it adds.

“It’s like you're making two debuts,” he said. “One with no fans and one when fans are back in the park. That’s the adrenaline and stuff.”

Whitley retired all three batters he faced and capped his “first” debut’s inning with a strikeout and called the outing “hard to put into words.”

It was part of a weekend for the bullpen that manager Mike Shildt couldn’t have scripted any better — not from just the results, but with the chance to get all nine active relievers into a game.

They “got touches,” as Shildt said. Pitching coach Mike Maddux calls it “passing the ball around.”