Who is that mask man from the Blues?

“You know this is a really tough time for a lot of people,” Binnington said. “You see a lot of negative news. Seems like everyone knows someone who has gotten sick or even lost a loved one. But times like these also bring out the best in people.

“People show their true colors and rally around each other as humans. And it’s important for those of us with the means and a platform to do our part and lead the way.

“What Dave is doing is an example of that. It’s inspiring. We owe so much to the people that are fighting this thing on the front lines, and it was my responsibility to contribute.”

Independent of Binnington and Corbett, Chase showed up at Mercy Hospital earlier last week with food for emergency room and ICU workers.

“St. Louis is my home. It’s where the people I love the most live,” said Chase, a former Blues player and radio analyst. “I have friends in restaurants that are small restaurants — they’re not chains. And I figured if I did that I could help two groups of people that I have a great deal of respect for. Which is frontline workers, the people that are helping save this thing right now. …”

And local restaurant owners and employees.