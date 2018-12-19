Murder suspect charged

Susan Armantrout

 Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Dept.

Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, appeared before Associate Circuit Judge Timothy Inman on Wednesday for arraignment.

Armantrout pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse.  

In addition, Armantrout filed an application for a court-appointed public defender to represent her. She will next appear for a setting of a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7.

Armantrout is being charged in the death of her husband, Aaron M. Armantrout, 36, of Ste. Genevieve. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

