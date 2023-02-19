The St. Louis Battlehawks kicked off their XFL season in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, rallying for an 18-15 win over the Brahmas.

St. Louis, which struggled mightily on offense through much of the game, trailed 15-3 after the Brahmas’ John Parker Romo connected on a 48-yard field goal with just 3:02 to play.

And that’s when the Battlehawks came to life. The visitors moved 71 yards in eight plays — including a key 33-yard pass from A.J. McCarron to Marcel Ateman — and cut into their deficit with an 18-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Hakeem Butler with 1:25 left in regulation. Then, thanks to a 3-point conversion pass from McCarron to Austin Proehl, the deficit was cut to 15-12.

XFL conversions after touchdowns are pass or run plays, not kicks. Teams elect to try from either 2 yards out for one point, 5 yards for two points or from 10 yards for three points.

At that point, Battlehawks’ coach Anthony Becht elected to pass on the onside kick to take advantage of the rule that gives trailing teams the option of running a fourth-and-15 play at their own 25-yard line. McCarron promptly found Proehl, the son of former St. Louis Rams star and current Battlehawks assistant coach Ricky Proehl, for a 22-yard reception along the sideline to keep the visitors’ dreams alive.

After a key roughing-the-passer call, McCarron kept St. Louis rolling with a 9-yard pass to Butler and back-to-back passes to running back Brian Hill, a former Belleville West High standout, for 12 and 3 yards. After an incomplete pass that snapped McCarron’s run of 10 consecutive completions, the Battlehawks quarterback fired a 14-yard pass that Proehl hauled in despite having three San Antonio defenders around him.

That touchdown, with 16 seconds to play, lifted the Battlehawks to the unlikely 18-15 victory.

St. Louis had 173 of its 235 total yards in the fourth quarter. That included 131 yards and 15 points in the game's waning minutes.

McCarron, who led Alabama to a pair of national championships but who hadn’t played since suffering an ACL injury while playing for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 preseason, finished the day completing 18 of 27 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and and no interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Hill led the St. Louis rushing attack with 55 yards, thanks to a late-game 40-yard run. Proehl also came on strong late in the game, finishing with four catches for 49 yards and a TD. Coming up with three catches each for the Battlehawks were Butler (32 yards, TD), Hill (26 yards) and Mataeo Durant (6 yards). Ateman finished with two catches for 45 yards.

Hill also came up with a fumble recovery after McCarron coughed the ball up while being sacked.

On defense, Chris Cooper led the Battlehawks with seven solo tackles. Other top tacklers included Ben DeLuca (five solo, three assists) and Willy Harvey (five solo, three assists). St. Louis got sacks from LaCale London and Travis Feeney, who then quickly scooped up the loose ball and returned it 32 yards to the San Antonio 29. That led to a 32-yard field goal from Donny Hageman, the only points St. Louis scored until the game’s final minutes.

The Battlehawks’ Nate Meadors had the game’s only interception.

With three road games to open the XFL season, the Battlehawks next play at 8 p.m. Thursday in Seattle and will take on the D.C. Defenders at noon on Sunday, March 5.

The home opener, at The Dome at America’s Center, is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 against the Arlington Renegades.