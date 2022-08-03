Wild herbal class scheduled at Current River State Park Aug. 13 and 14

Have you ever wondered about some of the lotions and potions your great-grandparents or grandparents made that helped with insect bites, sunburns and more? While the cure for the common cold is not available in this class, you will learn how to make good-tasting, comforting herbal teas, lip balms and some sugar and salt scrubs.
The same class will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register for the class, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov. Current River State Park is located at 11053 County Road 19D in Salem.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.