Will there be a happy ending for Perron in St. Louis?

David Perron has the gift of gab. He can go 45 seconds giving a “no comment” to a question.

But when it comes to his contract status as a pending free agent, the veteran Blues forward doesn’t have much to say.

“I’d love to be back,” Perron said. “The desire has been there for me last year, during the year, and right now. So it is what it is.”

When asked Tuesday if there was anything going on in terms of contract talks, Perron replied: “I don’t really want to talk about that publicly. So I’ll just kind of defer that.”

But it’s clear that Perron wants to be back. And equally clear that the Blues want him back. Now, it’s a matter of agreeing on the money and the length of the contract.

At a time when most NHL careers are winding down, the 34-year-old Perron is as good as ever. No, make that better than ever. His 27 regular-season goals were the most in his 11 seasons with the Blues and the second-most overall in a 15-year NHL career.

“I thought it was one of my better years that I’ve ever had,” Perron said. “I think two years ago I had a pretty good year. I think I was able to build off of it.

“When you look back at the month of January, it was only like — I don’t know — eight, nine games where it didn’t go as well. I was coming back from injury, I had COVID in that time, too. Just a couple bumps and bruises to get over with and I was able to do that. And then really build off of it and a really good last three, four months really. So I’m proud of that.”

Perron missed 11 games with a concussion suffered the day after Thanksgiving in Chicago. Once he returned, it took him a while to get going in January, a period in which he missed a couple of games on the COVID list.

But he started to get his game back following the All-Star break, and from late February on, he was something else.

Starting with a two-goal afternoon Feb. 27 in Chicago, Perron scored 18 goals over the rest of the regular season — tied for the eighth-best total in the league over that span. He then led the Blues with nine goals in the postseason, which at the start of the conference finals was tied for second in the league.

Put the two together, and that’s 27 goals in 41 games.

“You want guys on your team that are willing to compete and love to put in that work,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “You know they’re gonna step up and work hard when the time comes and it’s needed.

“And that’s what David Perron does. He’s ready for the moment, he’s not scared of it, and he likes to battle and win hockey games. That’s what you want on your team.”

Perron’s feistiness is what sets him apart as a player. Sure, he’ll take an ill-advised penalty at times, but his “compete” level is at the very highest end of the spectrum.

“He’s a helluva hockey player, for sure,” coach Craig Berube said. “Highly competitive. And a great shot. Can run a power play as good as anybody I’ve ever coached.”

Perron led the Blues with 11 power play goals during the regular season. Since he returned to the Blues for the 2018-19 season at the start of his just-completed four-year, $16 million contract, Perron has 33 power play goals. That puts him in the top 20 of power play scorers in the NHL over that span (tied for 19th).

The added value to Perron in this, his third tour of duty with the Blues, is the leadership he has shown on and off the ice this time around with the team.

“He’s like a right-arm extension for the coaches in my opinion, preaching the right things all the time and teaching our young guys,” Berube said.

“Obviously we love him,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Very good teammate. Just one of those guys who brings a lot of energy, a lot of life, brings the guys together all the time. You definitely know when David is in the room.

“It puts a smile on everyone’s face and that’s the beauty of him off the ice. And on the ice, obviously there’s no secret of how good of a player he is, and even just since I’ve been here, he keeps getting better as he ages. Which is crazy.”

It is kind of crazy. Just one example: During his current four-year stint with the Blues, all played since he’s been in his 30s, Perron has 94 goals. In his four previous seasons, only one of which was played with the Blues, he had 63 goals.

“For a lot of us, we might have to take some tips from him on how we continue to get better as we grow older,” Parayko said.

But it also means that at age 34, the Blues won’t be offering him a long-term deal. Maybe three years, max. Because even though he has shown no signs of slowing down, Father Time is undefeated in sports and in life. In addition, who knows what happens if Perron experiences more concussion problems.

Perron loves the Blues. He loves St. Louis. He has never signed a contract with another team — leaving the Blues only via trade or in the expansion draft. So this seems like a perfect fit and a perfect place for Perron to wrap up his career. But there aren’t always happy endings in sports. So we’ll see.

“We want to keep this group together and he’s such a big part of it,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly, his linemate for most of the past four seasons. “The season just ended, and I’m sure things will progress as we go forward here, but yeah, he’s a big part of this and I think we both want to be here.”

Blues sign Rosen

Defenseman Calle Rosen, who was scheduled for unrestricted free agency, has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blues.

Rosen gets $750,000 next season at the NHL level, or $400,000 at the AHL level. The following season, the numbers are $775,000 NHL, $450,000 AHL.

The 28-year-old native of Vaxjo, Sweden, played in a NHL career-high 18 regular-season games for the Blues this past season with two goals and five assists, and was minus-2. He averaged 14 minutes 20 seconds of ice time. Both goals came in an 8-3 Blues win at Nashville on April 17.

Rosen also played in nine of the Blues’ 12 playoff games — his first postseason games in the NHL — with no goals or assists. He averaged 14:28 of ice time and also was minus-2.

He spent most of the regular season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, where he had four goals and 24 assists in 40 games. Once the Blues were ousted in the second-round of the NHL playoffs by Colorado, Rosen was re-assigned to Springfield. He will see more playoff action there because the T-Birds open the Eastern Conference finals Saturday against the Laval Rocket.

