William Arras

"Will Arras was class officer all four years helping in the planning of homecoming, Veterans Day, Team up to clean up, First Responder Night, working games, leading workshops at District and State Convention and Polar Plunge. Will attend Leadership camp in Fulton last year and was supposed to attend this year as a junior counselor. Will was awarded the Distinguished Leader Award this year. Will’s desire to take action and get items accomplished helped us to achieve many of our goals over the last four years. StuCo wishes you all the best in the future!"

Will Arras has been an active member of FBLA for two years. During that time he contributed greatly by not only attending meetings, but by attending state conferences and participating in contests and events of which he has placed both years in areas of Organizational Leadership, Impromptu Speaking, Marketing team, and Hospitality Management team. He always pushed himself to practice his leadership skills with being a local officer and leading whatever team or committee he served on. Will has a unique outgoing nature that I, as a natural introvert, appreciated him reaching out to get to know others at conferences and events and making that positive connection. His excitement and energy becomes infectious when he is in a group. A quality student like Will will be missed but I wish him the best in his future endeavors."