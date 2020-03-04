Wilma Whitworth, 83, died Thursday, February 26, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born April 27, 1936 in Fredericktown.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband Carl Whitworth, whom she married May 10, 1953 in Fredericktown; granddaughter Amber Nichole Gaines; daughter Cheryl Davis; sister Thelma Whitworth; sister Alma Quinton; and brother Robert Quinton.

Wilma is survived by daughter Barbara (Doug) Gaines; sisters Linda Copeland, Brenda Quinton and Glenda Quinton; grandchildren Jaime (Darren) Drum, Michele Peterman, Stephen (Cheryl) Peterman and Paul (Risha) Gaines; 10 great grandchildren; and son-in-law Tony Davis.

Wilma was of the Catholic faith. She loved bowling, fishing and reading history.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Michael's Church, with Father John Braun officiating. Interment was held at Marcus Memorial Park.

