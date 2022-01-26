The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a Winter Watch (Eagle Viewing) event 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 5, at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center.

Starting at 10 a.m., participants will meet at the Visitor Center. You will have the opportunity to look for eagles, other migratory waterfowl, and birds at the designated viewing stations at Wappapello Lake. Fact sheets and information will be given to you upon arrival at the Visitor Center. This event is open to all ages.

Come on out to learn about our National Bird. We will have spotting scopes, but those attending the event are encouraged to bring binoculars and dress accordingly for the weather.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Wappapello Lake Project office at 573-222-8562 or message us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Wappapello.

What do Bald Eagles look like?

- A larger raptor with a dark brown body/ wings, with a white head/tail.

- Immature eagles have a mottled brown feather with a white belly

- Wingspan can be up to 5-8 feet long

- They are heavily beaked

- One of the strongest eye sights in the animal kingdom.

- Females are larger than the male eagles.

Where are they found?

- Bald eagles only live in North America

- Other types of eagles are found all over the globe.

- They usually stay along shorelines perched up on trees this consists of oceans, rivers, and lakes.

What do Bald Eagles eat?

- Fish, ducks, other small birds, small mammals such as rabbits

- They are scavengers, or opportunistic feeders

- FUN FACT: The Talons are very sharp and powerful! The undersides of the talons are very rough to be able to grip slimy fish.

Eagles’ Reproduction

- Eagles build very large nest, called EYRIES, in tall trees and cliffs. They can make it as big as 9 feet in diameter and weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

- Eagles will mate for life.

- The female will lay 2 eggs and both parents will incubate the eggs which will last about 34-36 days.

- After hatching, a parent will constantly stay with the chicks for 2 weeks.

Conservation: They were officially listed on the endangered species list in 1976, then were down listed to threatened in 1995. Then in 2007 they were taken off the endangered list completely

FUN Facts: They can fly as fast as 30 mph and reach diving speeds as fast as 100 mph.

Eagles can live up to 25-35 years in the wild.

Bald Eagles are not bald, they just have white feathers on their heads.

The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the great seal of our country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0