With athletes gone, Mizzou keeps focus on mental health

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a recent conference call for the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors, college coaches discussed a range of topics all related to their sport and the coronavirus pandemic. Schedules, rule changes, academics, recruiting periods.
Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin had another concern. What about the mental health of their athletes? Basketball players and athletes in several sports had their seasons frozen then canceled and now find themselves scattered around the country, away from their teammates, their coaches and their every-day resources and rituals.
“When you’ve been going and going and going and you stop like this, that’s not easy because they’re used to a routine,” Martin said last week. “Sometimes when guys go home you’re in a new environment. Think about the online courses. Now they have to have the discipline to do these courses away from campus and on their own. They need the discipline to work out, eat right, all those things they’re used to doing.”
“You’d be surprised,” he continued, “how much the coaches (on the NABC call) spend a lot of time on the welfare of student-athletes. Their biggest concern was their athletes’ well-being away from campus. It’s not so much working out. It’s about are these guys safe? Are they eating right? We’ve always been there to help them.”
Until now, at least in the physical sense.
As college athletes and coaches shift to social distancing and their new world of remote interaction, mental health remains a priority at Mizzou. That’s where Dr. Scotta Morton and her team fit into the process. She’s MU’s assistant athletics director for mental performance and staff development. Her department includes Miranda Walker, director of student-athlete development, and two staff psychologists, Deborah Wright and Greg “Doc” Holiday.
Their services are perhaps more valuable now than ever.
“Our main game plan has been to meet athletes where they’re at,” Morton said. “They’re all coping differently with (the pandemic), especially for those really affected who were in spring sports and have that sudden loss of experience.”
Morton has worked closely with Mizzou’s coaches to help organize online Zoom meetings and a regular circuit of calls, texts and emails to stay connected with athletes. All Mizzou classes have moved off campus and online through the rest of the spring semester and the upcoming summer sessions. Athletes across the Southeastern Conference are prohibited from using their team facilities through May 31.
For athletes in winter and spring sports whose seasons were abruptly cut short, Morton said it’s important they’re able to “grieve that loss” as they cope with new lifestyles.
“For some athletes going home can be even more stressful,” Morton said. “I think the main message is to stay connected as possible even with the physical distancing and let athletes know we miss them and love them and that they’re not alone. We’re all together in this.”
“You’re with your teammates 24-7 and now that’s gone,” she added. “We’re helping them get perspective on what this new normal will look like. We don’t know when this will end, but we do know it will end. Some are very much stuck in wrapping their heads around it all.”
Like other teams around campus, the Mizzou softball coaching staff holds weekly team meetings on Zoom in addition to daily interactions between coaches and athletes. Martin assigned each member of his staff two players to check in with daily.
“When people become isolated, social distancing is one thing, but if you don’t have contact with anyone and you’re in your house or apartment, that’s when things can get dangerous,” MU softball assistant coach Chris Malveaux said. “We’re all going through this at the same time and doing what we can to make sure people aren’t on their own and aren’t forgotten.”
Mizzou’s emphasis on mental wellness transcends the campus. At the conference level, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made athlete mental health one of the primary talking points of his state of the conference address at last year’s football media days.
“The perspectives on mental health represent not a ripple of change, but a wave of new reality,” Sankey said, “which faces all of us in intercollegiate athletics and higher education.”
Last year the five power conferences adopted new minimum requirements to provide mental health counseling for all athletes at their schools. The NBA has addressed mental wellness more than any professional league and players like Kevin Love have helped erase the stigma that male athletes are uncomfortable exploring topics like depression and anxiety. Former Mizzou star and NBA player Keyon Dooling has returned to campus several times to share his experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder and sexual abuse as a child.
“It helps other athletes know it’s OK to normalize the pain and fear and that it’s OK to need help,” Morton said. “Those testimonials gain power in taking control of your story and your narrative.”
Mizzou offers all staff free subscriptions to the mental wellness mobile app Sanvello, which Morton also encourages athletes to use, along with popular meditation apps Calm and Headspace. She also endorses the work of Brené Brown, a research professor and author who launched a podcast that addresses coping with the pandemic called “Unlocking Us.”
“Scotta does a tremendous job,” Martin said. “She works around the clock.”
Morton played basketball at Montana State, where after a challenging career marked by multiple coaching changes she wanted to pursue a career in sports psychology. Montana State athletics director Peter Fields, a former Mizzou administrator, suggested she reach out to MU track and field coach Rick McGuire, who for years doubled as MU’s director of sports psychology. She came to Mizzou to study under McGuire and eventually succeeded him in her current role.
As she maneuvers through days that seem unprecedented, Morton has returned to a personal resource that’s added perspective to the times. Last Christmas, Morton’s mother gave her and other family members copies of 230 letters that her great grandparents exchanged during World War I. The letters included passages from the 1918 flu pandemic and how they coped more than a century ago. She’s been revisiting those letters the last few weeks.
“It hit home differently,” she said “It was cool to find comfort that we have been here before.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!