With COVID challenges rising, Mizzou works to settle on an offensive line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has less than three weeks to assemble an offensive line to protect its unnamed starting quarterback from what should be another formidable Nick Saban-coached Alabama defense.
If only that was Eliah Drinkwitz’s primary concern these days.
The No. 3 Crimson Tide won’t invade Memorial Stadium until the Sept. 26 season opener, but the Tigers have already been busy defending their locker room from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the team’s first practice day since Saturday’s scrimmage, 14 unidentified players were in quarantine for reasons related to COVID-19, Drinkwitz said. Four of the 14 tested positive for the coronavirus while the rest were considered close contacts of the positive cases or were waiting for test results.
It's the most players the team has had out for a practice since practices began Aug. 17. Last week, Mizzou had five players in quarantine, including two who had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Drinkwitz expected most if not all five players to be cleared to return by the weekend.
Five became 14 in the last few days.
"Well, this is the most number we've had out from COVID-related issues. So that's not ideal," Drinkwitz said. "We anticipated this would be the case with students back on campus and just kind of the way this thing is operating. I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job of practicing safe social distancing and trying to do the very best they can not to catch it or spread it. But we have a lot of guys that live together and anytime one of them gets it then the rest of them are going to be quarantined. That's kind of the case right now."
Southeastern Conference protocols require athletes who come within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes during the period of infectivity to quarantine for 14 days. They can return to play if no symptoms develop while quarantined for the full 14-day period.
Even as COVID case numbers rise on Mizzou’s campus, Drinkwitz’s team has been able to avoid a surge of infections. Earlier this summer, after the Fourth of July, the team had 20 to 22 players in quarantine but only four positive cases, Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz said he wasn't concerned that any of the team's new positive cases were the result of Saturday's scrimmage on Faurot Field.
"We haven't had any cases of local transmission within our building that we can trace it back to," he said. "I don't know that you're ever going to be 100% on where somebody catches this thing just because of the nature of it."
Injuries and COVID cases have taken their toll on Mizzou’s offensive line this summer, but the unit showed some promise in Saturday’s scrimmage, Drinkwitz said. Veterans are locked into three of the five starting roles: graduate transfer Mike Maietti at center, junior Case Cook at right guard and junior Larry Borom at right tackle. Those three have played a combined 3,726 college snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, with Maietti leading the way with 2,059, all coming the last three years at Rutgers, where he led the Big Ten team in plays from scrimmage each of the last two years.
For now, the left side of Mizzou’s line is less certain. Junior Hyrin White — with 115 of his 478 career snaps coming at left tackle — is out at least a few weeks with a shoulder injury.
For now, sophomore Bobby Lawrence is working with the first unit at left tackle. He’s been on the field for 78 snaps, 17 in spot duty at left tackle last year.
Xavier Delgado, another sophomore with limited game experience, 46 late-game snaps total, has settled into the left guard spot.
“Things have kept him from being consistently in that position, so there's other guys that are needing to step up,” Drinkwitz said. “We're still trying to figure out who that group of five is going to be.”
For the offensive staff, it’s getting too late on the calendar to experiment with different combinations across the line of scrimmage. There’s an urgency — underscored by the oncoming stampede in crimson and white — to identify a starting five as soon as possible. Mizzou’s other backup candidates have less than 60 college snaps — or they’re newcomers, like junior college tackle Zeke Powell or freshman center Drake Heismeyer (Francis Howell).
“I think you want to get your first-team set and build chemistry,” Drinkwitz said. “If we were in spring practice, I'd say yeah, it's a great thing to (experiment with combinations), but two weeks, two and a half weeks out for our first game you'd like to know those five guys, being able to work together, communicate, understanding how they work together and the way they work through combinations together. So, it's less than ideal."
“No matter who they are,” Maietti said, “we got to go out and work. Doesn't matter. As long as we’ve got five, we’re going.”
As for the COVID watch, cases on campus and across Boone County continue to climb. On Tuesday, Mizzou's student count for active positive COVID cases reached 658, giving MU 1,102 cases student cases since Aug. 19. Of those, 444 students have recovered. Boone County's case number increased with 51 new cases Tuesday, putting the county's active total at 1,055 with 13 current hospitalizations. On Saturday, the county recorded a single-day high of 221 cases. Mizzou introduced a new mask ordinance on Tuesday, requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings at all times on campus — including outdoors — even when alone.
"The good news for us is that our hospital has plenty of space and people are recovering,” Drinkwitz said. “But we’ve got to prevent the transmission."
