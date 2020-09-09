With COVID challenges rising, Mizzou works to settle on an offensive line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has less than three weeks to assemble an offensive line to protect its unnamed starting quarterback from what should be another formidable Nick Saban-coached Alabama defense.

If only that was Eliah Drinkwitz’s primary concern these days.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide won’t invade Memorial Stadium until the Sept. 26 season opener, but the Tigers have already been busy defending their locker room from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the team’s first practice day since Saturday’s scrimmage, 14 unidentified players were in quarantine for reasons related to COVID-19, Drinkwitz said. Four of the 14 tested positive for the coronavirus while the rest were considered close contacts of the positive cases or were waiting for test results.

It's the most players the team has had out for a practice since practices began Aug. 17. Last week, Mizzou had five players in quarantine, including two who had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Drinkwitz expected most if not all five players to be cleared to return by the weekend.

Five became 14 in the last few days.