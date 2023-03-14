The St. Louis Blues’ pre-trade deadline malaise has lifted, at least for six games.

Despite a stripped-down roster, the Blues are playing with more intensity. The “compete” level is higher. No, the results aren’t always there. But even in defeat, like Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights, the difference is noticeable.

“The passion’s back,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “The energy’s there. Guys are competing for spots, and they’re not taking it for granted playing in the NHL. These are all things we talked about before.

“It’s starting to show up in our game, and obviously we didn’t get the result (against Vegas). We’ve won a few games lately and we’ve just got to keep rolling with it.”

It actually started the night before the trade deadline with a 6-3 victory on March 2 in San Jose. It was as if the team knew the worst had passed in terms of getting players traded.

Starting with that game, the Blues are 3-3-0. The victories are over San Jose (twice) and Columbus — two of the worst teams in the NHL. So there is nothing to get excited about here.

But the losses to two of the top teams in the West — Vegas and Los Angeles — were tie games in the third period. A late penalty led to the go-ahead goal by LA; an extremely fluky goal off the front of a helmet produced the game-winner for Vegas.

Empty-net goals by the Knights and the Kings padded those final scores.

The only regression in the six games was the third-period meltdown March 7 in Arizona, where the Blues allowed four goals in a 6-2 loss. But even then, the Blues had a season-high 42 shots on goal, all kinds of scoring chances, and ran into a hot goalie in Karel Vejmelka.

But general manager Doug Armstrong, as well as coach Craig Berube, talked about building a foundation for next season after the trade deadline passed. And the players appear to have taken those words to heart.

“We’re in every game. We’re right there,” Berube said. “Again, we just gotta keep building and keep trying to get better. Just keep trying to improve. I like the way a lot of guys are playing right now.”

Even one of those Blues who was traded before the deadline took notice.

“I think they played a really good game,” now-Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev said of the Blues after Sunday’s game. “We gave them a chance to get back in the game, which was kind of our fault. But they were really good today.

“It was a really competitive game and it’s nice to get a win, especially for me, just by being back here.”

The departure of the traded players, particularly captain Ryan O’Reilly was a blow that took a while to come to grips with.

“We came out of the All-Star break, we thought, playing pretty good hockey,” Krug said, referring to a three-game winning streak. “We thought we had a chance to go on a run there, and some (good) locker room guys get moved and you’ve just got to deal with it.”

That’s when O’Reilly and Noel Acciari were dealt to Toronto, and nine days later Barbashev was shipped to Vegas. The Blues proceeded to go on a six-game skid (0-4-2), their second-longest losing streak of the season.

“Yeah, it took us on a little bit of a ride there,” Krug said. “I think it’s starting to come back. We played a good game in San Jose, played a great game against LA, just ended up on the wrong side. Tough game in Arizona.”

And then wins against San Jose again and Columbus before Sunday’s loss to Vegas.

“But you can see things starting to build a little bit more,” Krug said. “We have a bit more consistency to our game. That’s all you can ask of guys right now.”

This probably isn’t a playoff team as currently constructed. At the very least, Armstrong has said the Blues need to add another top nine forward.

But the early returns on newcomers Kasperi Kapanen and Jakub Vrana have been encouraging — each has two goals already.

“They add an element of speed to our team that we haven’t had since I’ve been here,” Krug said. “Definitely a different DNA to the lineup, but it gives a little bit more of a rush (ability). I’m sure they’re feeling a little more comfortable each game and they add a little more skill to the lineup.”

The return of Sammy Blais has been a positive as well. With each game in the lineup, youngsters such as Alexey Toropchenko, Nikita Alexandrov and Tyler Tucker get a little more experience. Even young veterans Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas are developing more chemistry together. Pavel Buchnevich is taking more of a leadership role.

“We’re a motivated group,” Thomas said. “The season’s not gone our way, especially (leading up to) the trade deadline. We got a lot to prove. We’ve all taken that to heart and I think we’ve done a great job lately.”

The Blues have 16 games remaining this season to lay additional building blocks. Eight are against teams currently out of playoff position; eight are against teams currently in playoff position, starting with Wednesday’s home game against the Minnesota Wild.

There’s a sharp dividing line for the Blues this season when it comes to facing playoff teams and non-playoff teams. They are 19-11-1 against teams currently out of playoff position.

They are 10-21-4 against teams currently in playoff position. And among the six playoff teams still left on the schedule — they meet Minnesota and Dallas twice each — the Blues are a measly 1-9-0.

Obviously, the Blues must do much better against the top half of the league in order to get back on their feet as a perennial playoff team.

“You can lose it much quicker than it takes to build it,” Krug said. “Things like that, they take time. Some organizations, it takes a lot of years. You want to do your best to make sure that (turnaround) is as quick as possible because there’s guys around the league that have never been on the winning side. You don’t take things like that for granted.”