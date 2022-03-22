With lofty goals in mind, Dennis Gates delivers impassioned pitch to restless Mizzou fans

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Just like the young football coach who watched Tuesday’s introductory press conference from the back of the Mizzou Arena practice gym, newly hired Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates’ level of success will ultimately come down to recruiting talent to win more games in the Southeastern Conference.

That’s a major reason why Missouri’s athletics director and campus leaders were drawn to the 42-year-old Chicago native. AD Desiree Reed-Francois, UM System president Mun Choi and Curator Jeff Layman used the words “relentless” and “tireless” five different times in their opening remarks Tuesday to describe Gates’ work on the recruiting trail — similar to three years ago when Mizzou hired young and largely unproven football coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“He has this incredible drive and he connects with people,” Reed-Francois said about Gates, her first major coaching hire at Mizzou. “I knew that he was a great evaluator of talent, but he connects with people in a way that’s really special.”

Approved by the UM Board of Curators Tuesday morning, Gates officially became the 20th coach in team history following his three seasons at Cleveland State, where he built a program in shambles into a two-time Horizon League champion. In his impassioned 10-minute opening statement Tuesday, Gates hit all the right notes in his address to a fan base starved for a consistent winner, many of whom have now gathered in the same arena for three head coach introductions in eight years and five in the last 16.

Gates, whose contract was approved but not released publicly Tuesday, echoed Choi’s drive to deliver championships to Mizzou. He mastered the MIZ-ZOU chant. He arrived in a slim black suit and crisp gold tie. He even name-dropped Mizzou legend Norm Stewart, one of several applause lines that stirred up the practice gym crowd.

“My dream is to become a national champion,” Gates said. “My dream is to become a hall of fame coach. Mizzou has everything in place for me to accomplish those goals, those dreams, those aspirations.”

Ambitious? Yes. Sound familiar? You bet.

“I don’t think there is anything Mizzou is lacking. I think we have a lot of things to be successful. I think we have everything we need to be the last team standing one day, and that’s my goal.”

That was Cuonzo Martin five years ago at his introductory press conference. Martin, 78-77 in five years at Missouri, reached two NCAA Tournaments but lost 18 more conference games than he won and paid the price on March 11 when MU fired him with two years left on his contract.

For Gates, before he can win over recruits on the trail — he plans to recruit not just nationally but internationally — or collect victories on Norm Stewart Court, he can win over a restless fan base that hasn’t celebrated an NCAA Tournament victory since 2010. The Tigers are just 63-115 in SEC regular-season games since joining the league a decade ago — spanning three different coaching regimes — and haven’t finished consecutive seasons ranked in the national polls since 1994-95. The Tigers averaged 6,600 fans per home game this season, which ranked 12th in the 14-team SEC.

That’s why Gates’ speech Tuesday sounded more like a recruiting pitch to the fans, with a few subtle references to the tepid response his hiring generated on social media days earlier. Curator Greg Hoberock underscored that point before Tuesday’s closed executive session, when he appeared unaware the Zoom meeting was live and public, and said he “understands the public sentiment is 50-50” on Gates, then quipped the fans don’t decide who hires the coach, the Curators do. Board chairman Darryl Chatman quickly responded, saying the fans absolutely mattered in the decision.

Hours later, Gates put his sales pitch to work.

“To our current team, you may not have chosen me, but I choose you,” said Gates, 50-40 in three seasons at Cleveland State and now one of six new coaches in the SEC. “To our former players, you may not have chosen me, but I choose you. To our fan base, to our student body, you may not have chosen me, but I choose you.”

“Let’s do it together,” he added. “One day, we will cut down nets (and) hold up trophies. We will raise banners. One day I will sit in the green room with a first-round (NBA) draft pick. … How do we do that? We do it together. We do it the Mizzou way. To our student body our fans, our alumni and former players along with everyone who loves Mizzou, everyone who has created unbelievable memories at this great institution, I invite you, wherever you are, to create some new ones.”

Reed-Francois, who said she met with several candidates in person and via Zoom, first began tracking Gates’ career in the ACC when she was an assistant AD at Virginia Tech and he was an assistant coach at Florida State.

“We kept wondering, how was Florida State turning it around so much?” she said. “So I started asking people and they said, ‘Dennis Gates. He is an incredible recruiter. He’s the real deal.’”

Those recommendations put Gates on Reed-Francois’ short list of potential candidates to consider when she took over as AD at UNLV. Instead, after firing Martin, she and consultant Eddie Fogler put together separate tiers of candidates for the job and placed Gates in the top tier.

She was blown away by his turnaround job at Cleveland State, where he was the last Division I coach hired in the 2019 offseason, not landing the job until the final week of July. Reed-Francois and other university leaders were especially impressed that Gates turned a gutted roster into an 11-win team and earned Horizon League coach of the year honors by his peers in the conference.

“I like selfless, smart, hard workers, someone who has turned a program around, someone who’s a proven winner, someone who has an edge, someone who has a competitive drive and just a relentless devotion to the game of basketball,” she said. “Someone who is going to be so passionate to not only recruit, but to bring people back, bring people together.”

In the coming weeks, as Gates assembles a staff and rebuilds his roster, he’ll take part in the athletics department’s caravan stops around the state. Reed-Francois envisioned Gates on those trips as she interviewed him for the job.

“I just kept thinking, man, I can see him connecting with our fan base and bringing people back,” she said. “Because that’s what it’s about. It’s about being together. And we need to bring people home.”

Pickett, Brazile enter transfer portal

One of Gates’ first chores could be salvaging his own roster: senior guard Javon Pickett and freshman forward Trevon Brazile both entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, first reported by VerbalCommits.com. Pickett, a Belleville native, was MU’s leading scorer in conference play this season, averaging 13.4 points per game. Pickett has an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after the pandemic. Brazile was MU’s breakthrough newcomer, 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, ranking among the SEC leaders all season.

Both players could still opt to return and play for Gates next season, but in order to have legal contact with other schools they must submit their names into the portal. Freshman guard Anton Brookshire, Brazile’s high school teammate in Springfield, Mo., entered the portal earlier this month.

