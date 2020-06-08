With MLB-high seven picks, can Cardinals unearth sure things?

It’s the most they’ve had in the top 100 since 2012, and this draft arrives three years after the hacking scandal left their system thinned with only one top-100 pick.

“Putting it simply, in my short experience here, having five picks in the top 100 is much more fun than having one pick in the top 100,” said Flores, who will be overseeing his fifth draft and plans to do so from his home office due to social distancing guidelines. “That’s clear, staff-wide.”

The amount of picks they have and the depth of college pitching available this year plays into the Cardinals’ sweet spot, and yet the unusual nature of this draft could work against the Cardinals because it completely eliminates an area the club likes to flex.

After 160 picks — 1,030 fewer players selected than recent years — the draft will be over and the Wild Wild West will begin. This year, teams will be allowed to sign an unlimited amount of eligible and undrafted free agents for a max bonus of $20,000. It’s a free-agent bonanza, and it radically changes the Cardinals’ ability to identify, draft, and develop mid- and late-round talents — the likes of which have nourished their roster for years.