With no games to scout, Flores and Cardinals continue 'full throttle' prep for draft

The final assumption, Flores told his staff, was to prepare for an amateur draft unlike any other that would still happen on June 10. Let that be their deadline.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to push the draft back from June 10, but hold it no later than July 20. The date is one of many things in the air. An agreement between the leagues and players’ association allows for the draft to be anywhere from five rounds to 40. It’s possible, MLB will aim for a draft around 10 rounds as teams look to reduce costs due to choked revenues from a season already partially lost to the pandemic crisis. The wrinkles multiply from there. With many college players eligible to return due to the cancellation of their 2020 seasons, there is greater nuance to a prospect’s eagerness to sign, and for some top players there wasn’t a season at all because theirs had not started. Evaluations are made with existing data and reruns.

“There are valuable looks that are missing this spring,” Flores said. “Again, there are valuable looks that are missing this spring for every team, and now those rules are the same for every team. There is no area or geography that had an extended calendar. All 30 teams are working through this difficult, new landscape, but the competition is the same. The way to the result is different.”