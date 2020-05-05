With no games to scout, Flores and Cardinals continue 'full throttle' prep for draft

On the clock and forced to choose between another four hours on hold with Delta Airlines or stealing a few hours of sleep, Cardinals assistant general manager and draft helmsman Randy Flores made the call, electing to keep his rental car and deal with canceling his flight later.
All night, sometimes live on TV, professional sports halted their seasons due to the oncoming blitz of the coronavirus, and the dominoes were headed inevitably toward baseball. That March afternoon, Flores had attended a high school game in the southeast, and by that evening he was telling the team’s amateur scouts to head home, to pack up and get off the road. Within 48 hours of those calls, Major League Baseball ceased games for a season that still hasn’t started. Flores opted for the 11-hour drive back to St. Louis — and when he pulled into his driveway his usual country-crisscrossing, flight-catching, hotel-hopping, go-go scouting spring had come to a stop.
But the draft would still go on.
“What I’ve told our scouts right out of the gate was to operate under a series of assumptions,” said Flores, the team’s director of scouting and a former Cardinals reliever. “Assumption No. 1: There would be no further in-person viewing or evaluation opportunities. This is the new normal. It wasn’t going to be a pause and we would soon get back out on the road. The other assumption was we would have no in-person meetings. People had to re-wire themselves to know the focus and energy needs to go to adjusting as best as possible — and very quickly.”
The final assumption, Flores told his staff, was to prepare for an amateur draft unlike any other that would still happen on June 10. Let that be their deadline.
Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to push the draft back from June 10, but hold it no later than July 20. The date is one of many things in the air. An agreement between the leagues and players’ association allows for the draft to be anywhere from five rounds to 40. It’s possible, MLB will aim for a draft around 10 rounds as teams look to reduce costs due to choked revenues from a season already partially lost to the pandemic crisis. The wrinkles multiply from there. With many college players eligible to return due to the cancellation of their 2020 seasons, there is greater nuance to a prospect’s eagerness to sign, and for some top players there wasn’t a season at all because theirs had not started. Evaluations are made with existing data and reruns.
“There are valuable looks that are missing this spring,” Flores said. “Again, there are valuable looks that are missing this spring for every team, and now those rules are the same for every team. There is no area or geography that had an extended calendar. All 30 teams are working through this difficult, new landscape, but the competition is the same. The way to the result is different.”
Flores and his staff of about 25 scouts and evaluators have done what other businesses have done — taken all their work online, into group chats and Zoom meetings. The Cardinals have opted not to reassign officials from other disciplines in baseball operations to help the amateur scouting process. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said “that draft department is full throttle at this point — into a unique process.”
Some of the top talent available in this draft fits into the Cardinals’ wheelhouse — college, upside pitching. In Baseball America’s recent mock draft, the top seven picks were all college players. Conservative could rule in a condensed draft. Especially with less recent reports. The Cardinals’ second-round pick a year ago was a high school outfielder from Maine, Trejyn Fletcher. His high school’s preseason workouts were scheduled this season 10 days after baseball closed spring training. The Cardinals’ top pick in 2019, lefty Zack Thompson, made 14 starts for Kentucky before going 19th overall. Three pitchers who fit the Cardinals’ draft profile — Max Meyer of Minnesota, Cade Cavalli of Oklahoma, and Auburn’s Tanner Burns — combined to make 12 starts before the season abruptly ended.
Mississippi State lefty J.T. Ginn, a first-round pick out of high school, had elbow surgery after throwing three innings this season, and as a sophomore he could return — or be a first-round pick in this unusual draft.
What they saw in the first month of scouting is all they’ll see live.
The evaluation will be televised.
“There is also a block of players who haven’t played a game when you look up to the Northeast or upper Midwest,” Flores said. “Some of the complexities that go into a normal year have only compounded this year. … It’s no secret we’ll use every (source of information). Our scouts have had to adapt, and one of the things that I have said is, ‘Who would you rather have watch a baseball game on TV and tell you who the good players are — you as a scout or my 4-year-old?’ Let’s use the tools possible and use them through the lens of the people whose eyes we trust the most.”
For Flores, it’s not the first time viewing potential and what’s possible for the game through a screen. After his final pitch in baseball, Flores made one as a graduate student at USC: Founding OnDeck Digital, a subscription-based company that offered high-resolution, on-demand video coverage of amateur games, like those in the Cape Cod League, to parents, players, and, yes, scouts. A third of major-league clubs signed up. This wasn’t just recording games, this was knowing how to record games and synching the video up with data and push-button availability.
The concept, Flores said, was to make the video he had at his fingertips in professional baseball available at the amateur level. In the six years since, baseball tech has hit warp speed. Beyond video there’s Rapsodo’s spin rate data, Pocket Radar readings, super slow-motion video, and clips draft-eligible players now share on social media to get attention. Sifting through the noise for the signal — Flores did that to start a business, and that’s what scouts must do now.
“I think the similarity is only that you’re presented with a problem and how do you work to solve the problem?” Flores said. “I would say if someone was to put their head in the sand for the drafts that I’ve been here and then pop up for this one, the tools, the volume, the amount of information, the complexity of integrating data has leapt every year, exponentially. And seeing a path toward getting an answer on a player is different now than it was in previous drafts.”
Rare is the draft that isn’t different for Flores.
Hired after the hacking scandal upended the Cardinals’ draft leadership, Flores’ first draft, in 2016, featured three of the first 34 picks and a $9.1-million bonus purse despite the Cardinals having the best record in baseball in 2015. He used the first pick on prep star Delvin Perez and then picks Nos. 33-34 on Dakota Hudson and Dylan Carlson. If there is a season in 2020, both will appear in the majors. A year later, due to penalties from the hacking infraction, the Cardinals didn’t have their first pick until No. 94. This year, they have five picks in the first 93, including No. 70 as compensation for Marcell Ozuna signing in Atlanta. With that many picks that high and a purse set for around $8-million for a 10-round draft, the Cardinals have a chance to fortify a system with more picks than usual.
And less recent information than ever.
There’s no putting the draft on hold.
The clock will tick, inevitably.
“It’s not a hamster wheel where you’re substituting work for more work, no, there’s actually a clock that ticks down, then you have a date, and then you have to make a pick,” Flores said. “We’re walking this in our own way, with the culture and best practices that each team has built up over the years — but into something that hasn’t seen before. It’s going to be a fascinating draft.”
