With roster in flux, Mizzou's Martin not sweating the uncertainty

“I think if Mitch continues to progress the way he’s progressing he can be part of the NBA in some capacity at some point because he’s made so many strides,” he added. “He always had a great desire to defend, but at the end of the year he embraced his responsibilities to be an elite rebounder.”

On Tilmon, Martin said, “Jeremiah has all the parts. Now it’s a matter of getting the workouts against other big guys so he can see it, feel it and be around other NBA guys. Sometimes you can get two or three tidbits that take you to a whole other level. That part is great for him.”

On Pinson, he said, “For X, the way he played down the stretch and his production and his speed, all those things will really help him.”

With classes shifted online, most of Martin’s players have returned to their hometowns. Smith, Tilmon, center Axel Okongo and guard Torrence Watson have stayed in Columbia. Strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher sends the players individual workouts to follow on their own.

“All they can truly do is some outside conditioning and maybe push-ups and sit-ups,” Martin said. “They don’t have access to any gyms and I don’t really recommend our guys play outside on concrete. For four or five of our guys I think rest is the best medicine.”