With Saad out, Blues give Kostin a chance to play with O'Reilly, Perron

With the suspension of forward Pavel Buchnevich for one more game and the absence of forward Brandon Saad after testing positive for COVID, the St. Louis forward depth is getting an early – and, the Blues expect, brief – test.

Saad had been skating with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. For the home opener Saturday against Los Angeles, that spot will go to rookie Klim Kostin.

“I like Klim,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's gonna keep learning, but I thought the penalty was unwarranted (against Vegas). The one in Arizona. Yes. He's creating opportunities offensively, and I think he's been doing a good job defensively, being in the right spots and getting back and tracking back and things like that so, we'll see. We'll give them a look there. I think with that line, the kind of line it is, with Perron and O’Reilly, they want to forecheck, they want to puck possess in the offensive zone. That's their game, so I think it would suit Klim. He can get on the forecheck and be physical for them and create loose pucks and go to the net for them. That's kind of how we're looking at that.”

Kostin scored two goals in his season debut against Arizona on Monday after being a healthy scratch in the season opener. After the Arizona game, he said he hadn’t been happy with his play in training camp.