With spring, birds return to southeast Missouri

If nature lovers want to learn more about birds and bird behavior, or want to help a youth learn more about nature, now is the time with spring migration just around the corner.

Just telling a robin from a blue jay is enough to get started on what could be a lifetime hobby and lots of fun. Learning to identify the hundreds of birds can be intimidating, so East Ozarks Audubon Society birders suggest starting with just a few.

Two birds are easy to find right now: the Eastern Dark-eyed Junco and the American Goldfinch. Those with backyard feeders have most likely seen both of these birds, but if not there are plenty of Juncos and Goldfinches at the bird blind in the Crouch Nature Sanctuary in Engler Park.

Juncos are known to many as “snow birds” because they are so abundant in the winter months. They have grey heads and backs with white underneath. They spend a lot of time on feeding on the ground. However, if there is a feeder they will grab a sunflower seed and take it to a nearby bush to crack open. Beginning in mid-April, they start leaving Missouri as they head to their nesting grounds up north, principally in Canada. Juncos won’t be seen in the area again until the end of October.

Goldfinches are in Missouri year-round, but the ones currently seen are likely heading north, but incoming arrivals from further south will take their place. That’s right — some goldfinches that have wintered in Louisiana and Texas will soon head to Missouri for the nesting season, while many of the goldfinches that have been fed here will be heading up to Wisconsin or even Canada. The goldfinches currently seen still have on their winter coats: they look drab brown with blackish wings with two pale wingbars. But in April the males’ body will become vivid yellow, the wings will be sharp black with contrasting white markings. Though not as bright, the female will spruce up quite a bit as well.

By just studying these two birds, Juncos and Goldfinches, springtime can be a fun learning adventure. Interestingly, Juncos are in the sparrow family right along with Song and Chipping Sparrows. Learning the similarities and the differences is what bird identification is all about. And while it’s always a bit sad to say goodbye to the “snowbirds”, don’t worry: the Juncos will return in force by early November. While they are away, there are plenty of new arrivals that will soon be heading this way, including warblers galore; some to stay to raise their young, some just passing through.

Once the aspiring birder has learned to identify a couple of birds, who knows what might be discovered next!