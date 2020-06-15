With start of voluntary workouts set, Blues begin planning for July training camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Amid all that is going on now, when it comes to hockey, sometimes you hear things that may never have been said by hockey people before.

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was reflecting on Friday about his team’s upcoming training camp, which is weird enough to say in mid-June when camp is usually three months away rather than four weeks. Just because no one will be competing for a roster spot — everyone who is there will be there for the long haul and there aren’t any minor leagues to send anybody to anyway — that doesn’t mean there won’t be things going on and decisions made.

“There’s going to be new wrinkles,” Armstrong said. “(Vladimir) Tarasenko is back into the group. That alters the lines. I think because you ended on a certain line in March does not mean you’ll start there in August. It’s more of a training camp situation. Getting the chemistry, the feel. What’s in your mind has to translate on to ice.”

The concept of what lines look like in August has in the past been a theoretical exercise for fans looking to fill time in the offseason. At least for this year, hockey lines in August are a real thing.