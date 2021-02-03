Woman faces charges after husband reports theft from retirement savings

According to documents, Big Picture Loans received a loan application in the man's name on Dec. 9, 2019, along with an electronic signature with his name on it. Big Picture Loans approved the application, and $1,500 was deposited into the Wells Fargo checking account shared by the man and Whitener.

On Jan. 7, police received a list of transactions from the man's IRA Account. The list reportedly showed seven transactions that occurred between Sept. 17, 2019, and Nov. 20, 2019, in the amount of $82,536.43. With tax being withheld, $69,720.01 was transferred into the man and Whitener's Wells Fargo joint checking account by Whitener without the man's knowledge and permission, according to the report.

Police then met with the man, who stated that he did not submit the application to Big Picture Loans, LLC, nor did he give Whitener permission to submit the online loan application. He told police he did not know of this loan at the time it was granted.

Whitener was booked at the Madison County Jail and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. The court denied a motion to reduce Whitener's bond during a hearing, Jan. 21, according to court records.

Whitener has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

