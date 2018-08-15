The spiciness of Matt Carpenter’s salsa isn’t the only important kick in the Cardinals’ clubhouse. Kolten Wong has hit .310 since the All-Star break, and he credits part of his success to adjustments he made in the leg kick of his swing.
Wong hit .213 before the unofficial halfway point of the major league season, and his average sat south of .200 until early July. The second baseman looked at statistics over the All-Star break and realized he had a poor batting average when pitchers threw him fastballs. That didn’t sit well with him.
“I’ve always been a fastball hitter,” Wong said after a three-hit night Tuesday. “To not be hitting them, obviously something was going wrong.”
He decided to shorten his leg kick, eliminating movement from his swing and allowing him to move his hands to the ball more quickly. Coaches Mark Budaska and George Greer, who joined the staff after the Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny in July, watch Wong during batting practice, and they let him know if his kick gets too big.
"I kind of went with a two-strike approach, shortening up everything with my load, my leg kick, and just basically trying to be as compact as I can,” he said.
Two of Wong’s three hits came off fastballs Tuesday, including a sixth inning home run. He also gave the Cardinals a boost with a two-run double in the fourth and reached on a single in the eighth. He also exercised plate discipline, drawing a six-pitch walk ahead of John Gant’s second inning home run.
Wong’s average is up to .236 — a sharp increase from his .216 mark one month ago. He leads baseball with 16 defensive runs saved at second base, and he had a 2.6 Wins Above Replacement value entering the night, according to Baseball Reference.
The Cardinals’ second baseman controls his leg kick, but his manager determines when he gets to use it. Wong didn't serve as a consistent starter under Matheny, but he has under interim manager Mike Shildt. Shildt has started him eight times since August 4, the day the Cardinals activated Wong from the 10-day disabled list.
“When you’re not playing every single day and everything is based on results, it’s tough,” Wong said. “This game is all about rhythm, all about timing. Once you get that going, that’s when guys start clicking, guys start having really good days.”
When Wong is going well, he can serve as a spark plug at the bottom of the lineup. He’s primarily hits in the eighth spot, which he doesn’t mind. If he’s in the batting order, he’s happy.
“I’ve always known that I’m a guy who, if I play every single day, everything is going to come together,” he said. "To be able to play every single day and know that I’m going to come onto the field every single day ready to play definitely gives me that confidence I need.”
Harrison Bader, who hit seventh Tuesday, said he and Wong can both act like leadoff hitters at the bottom of the lineup. Both are quick on the base paths and can find ways to get on base, which leads to runs.
Wong said the Cardinals are playing aggressively and with a sense of confidence, and the team is showing emotion on the field. The second baseman raised his hands as he scored on Gant’s dinger, and he leapt in the air to celebrate with Matt Carpenter after homering in the sixth. The Cardinals are playing with professionalism, he said, but they are showing their passion, too.
“I think you’re seeing it right now from us,” he said. “Before we were kind of lost, trying to figure out what our identity was. Now you’re seeing it.”
