Wong has second Gold Glove; O'Neill gets first

“I think I really shine when people see the amount of groundballs I get to, the amount of range I have, and if you rely on teams in the west or east that may not see you all the time it’s a tossup if you get that love,” Wong said, explaining how he welcomed the move to stats only. “The stats levels the field. But it does make it close. I’ve told everybody that I want to win this many years in a row, but these kids are going to make it tough for me.”

Wong finished just ahead of Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier and the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner for the award at second. O’Neill bested Cincinnati’s Shogo Akiyama and Arizona’s David Peralta.

Wong and O’Neill are both eligible to win the Platinum Glove Award as the best fielder at any position in their league. That honor has been monopolized by Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove on Tuesday.

The Cardinals have won 91 Gold Glove awards since the honor began in St. Louis in 1957. That is the most in the majors, by more than a dozen.

It’s in St. Louis where Wong learned to cherish the award.