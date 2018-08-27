DENVER — A week before the Cardinals had to confront the looming return of a reliever from the 60-day disabled list, the decision was made for them late Saturday night.
They hope to avoid such a decision with Kolten Wong entirely.
On the same day the Cardinals brought back reliever Dominic Leone and placed rookie Mike Mayers on the 10-day disabled list, Wong felt a mix of “relief” and “excitement,” he said, about how his right hamstring felt less than a day after straining it. Wong will have a battery of tests Monday in St. Louis with the team’s medical staff to determine the severity of his injury and whether an MRI is necessary to show the degree of tearing. He expressed optimism about being able to avoid the disabled list.
“I was waiting to see how I felt (Sunday) morning,” Wong said. “So much different. A lot better. Enough to be excited about.”
Wong felt a sharp pain in his right hamstring while running on a groundout in the second inning Saturday. He was able to leave the field on his own, but after the game talked about the “inevitable” recovery needed for a strain. Manager Mike Shildt called the injury a “mild strain” after the game, and Shildt affirmed that diagnosis Sunday morning after Wong went through some additional testing.
With an off day Monday and expanded rosters arriving next weekend, the Cardinals’ preference would be to avoid putting Wong on the DL for 10 days, if he can return this week.
Mayers offered a different problem. During the eighth inning Saturday, pitching coach Mike Maddux saw a dip in velocity from the righthander that was disconcerting. Mayers acknowledged that he had been sore the week before and hadn’t been used in the several days since, only warmed up. Mayers described the injury as a nerve concern or a fatigue issue. He’ll have tests Monday to determine any issues and their root cause.
“The best way to describe it is I feel really good at 80 percent, and I struggle to get to that 100 percent,” Mayers said. “In the bullpen, playing catch, I have no issues, but I just don’t have that extra gear in the tank.”
The Cardinals had the extra reliever on hand.
Weeks after entering the season as the reliever the Cardinals planned to use as closer on opening day, Leone felt a sensation ripple through his arm that made it difficult and painful to throw at full strength. He had a nerve within his right (pitching) arm compressed, stretched and inflamed. He last pitched in the majors May 4 and has spent the 3½ months since trying to calm the nerve and rebuild strength in an atrophied arm.
Leone, 26, made 10 appearances during his rehab assignment at Class AAA Memphis and allowed eight runs in 10 innings. Four of those came in one outing.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Leone, the team released lefty Ryan Sherriff, who is recovering from elbow surgery. It was a move the Cardinals were going to have to confront later this week when Leone’s rehab assignment expired and the righty had to go on the active roster or back to the DL. He slides into Mayers’ role and could, as September unfolds, offer the Cardinals a neutralizer for righthanded batters. Leone skipped onto the field Sunday, joyous about being back in the majors, and pitched a scoreless ninth a few hours later.
“For me, this is my opening day,” he said. “That’s what it feels like. April feels like so long ago. I feel like we’re a different team. Everybody is clicking right now. Everybody is hot. Everybody is feeling good. … For me to jump right into the mix, it’s going to be one (heck) of a ride.”
FLAHERTY’S NEWEST FAN: GIBSON
During the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame ceremonies a week ago, rookie starter Jack Flaherty heard that Bob Gibson had been looking for him. When he saw Gibson, resplendent in his red coat, on the field, Flaherty hustled to get in his full uniform and onto the field to chat with the Hall of Fame righthander.
The two spoke for five minutes, one slider starter to another, but Gibson would not leave Flaherty without suggesting they keep in touch — and how’s he’s available to talk pitching.
Flaherty called the invitation “humbling.”
“Just wanted to talk with him about what his mentality was,” said Flaherty, who will start Tuesday against Pittsburgh. “He’s going out there and throwing nine innings every time. You don’t see that now. So, you want to know — how were you able to do that? What did you do? I want to know.”
