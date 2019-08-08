LOS ANGELES — One of the best ways to tell how confident and comfortable a hitter feels about his swing, is to watch the times he doesn’t take one, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt described in his office Wednesday morning.
He offered as an example sizzling hitter Kolten Wong’s at-bat Tuesday against LA’s funky lefty Adam Kolarek, who comes complete with a sidearm sling and scant history against the Cardinals’ hitters. What Shildt saw Wong do was take close pitches, get a read on the lefty, and, long before Wong slashed a single, Shildt sensed Wong’s belief in his approach.
“I didn’t want to roll over right into the shift because that’s exactly what he’s trying to make me do,” Wong said. “I just wanted to give myself a chance to get on base. If I hit a groundball to the left side, when they’re shifting me like that, they’re going to have to make a backhand play to throw me out. Most of the time that’s not going to happen. Put yourself in a situation to have the most success and then I sneak one through.
“It’s just understanding what makes me successful consistently. And constantly.”
The same could be said about his spot in the order.
While others have been given a test-drive in the leadoff spot, Wong has remained lower in the order, consistently and constantly, despite leading the team in hitting for the past month and leading the team in steals. Wong has hit .340 in his past 35 games with a .403 on-base percentage. Shildt likened the spike to Wong’s second-half surge last season when he hit .317 with a .384 on-base percentage. Wong’s numbers are a contrast to the No. 1 spot in the order that has been parched for production.
Until recently that spot in the order had an average less than .200, and the Cardinals’ .288 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot is the second-worst in the majors to the Cubs’ .286. As a result, the Cardinals have started rotating candidates, using three different leadoff hitters on the five-game road trip. Dexter Fowler had three hits there in the past two games.
He agreed a leadoff hitter needs the rhythm of regular looks there.
“In the manager’s seat it’s hard to find that consistency when you’re looking everywhere,” Fowler said. “It’s a matter of putting a guy in there and trusting that guy to let it go awhile. Get somebody going in there all the time. If everything and everyone is everywhere, then it’s just everywhere.”
Shildt and bench coach Oliver Marmol spoke late Tuesday night about promoting Wong to leadoff, but decided otherwise. Shildt has articulated a preference for a switch-hitter like Fowler or rookie Tommy Edman in the leadoff spot, and on Wednesday he elaborated why Wong hasn’t moved much from the lower-half of the order.
Part of it is Wong’s production and “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said. The middle of the order does not benefit from his rising OBP, but Shildt said Wong’s ability to steal can be used more aggressively lower in the lineup. He added that Wong’s approach and how he’s pitched has found a “good spot” because of the times he’s called upon to drive in runs, not nurture rallies, and that lengthens the lineup.
Wong smiled when asked about batting leadoff and wasn’t sure he’d be a fit.
“I don’t know, and I think we have the guys we want up there,” Wong said. “I think my approach would stay the same — get on base — and if I got a chance people would see that I’m a decent leadoff hitter. Where I am that’s huge, that’s huge because when I’m hitting sixth, seventh – those are good chances to drive in runs, get guys into scoring position. I’m not looking to drive the ball out of the park. I’m looking to drive the ball, period. That consistency helps.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.