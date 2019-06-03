ST. LOUIS — Kolten Wong did a little of everything Sunday afternoon as the Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs.
But he had no trouble picking his personal play of the day.
“Definitely, that play in the eighth,” he said. “No question.”
Trailing 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel featuring the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright and Chicago’s Cole Hamels, the Cubs appeared to be mounting a rally. With one out, pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso walked and Kyle Schwarber followed with a bloop hit that landed just inside the third-base line.
Wainwright followed with a clutch strikeout of Kris Bryant. Next up, Anthony Rizzo blooped a would-be hit toward right field.
“I made the exact pitch I wanted to make and Rizzo, he put a great swing on it,” Wainwright said. “It’s a pitch I’ve had a lot of success on him over years — we’ve had a lot of great battles — but on that one, as soon as he hit it, I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s just jammed a hit in there.’”
But Wong, on the run, made a leaping grab in shallow right to end the inning.
“There’s not a better defensive second baseman in baseball,” Wainwright said. “He’s an amazing fielder and we love having him behind us.”
Thanks to Wong’s gem, the Cardinals held on for a 2-1 win before a sellout crowd of 46,053 and stretched their winning streak to four games.
“Kolten came out of nowhere, just made a great play,” said Wainwright, who allowed two hits, struck out eight and pitched around seven walks in eight innings to even his record at 5-5.
“Obviously, a huge play,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said of Wong’s gem. “The timing of the play and the athleticism of the play as well as the awareness of where to play is something (about Wong) that is pretty special.
“I love the fact that wherever the ball was hit, you could just feel the determination.”
It was one of several key plays that Wong turned in Sunday. He also went two for two at the plate on a day the Cardinals managed just four hits. And he drove in the game’s first run, in the fifth inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to center. It came after Jedd Gyorko walked, stole second and moved to third with one out on an errant throw from Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
In the eighth, with the Cardinals nursing a 1-0 lead, Wong singled to left with one out.
He then stole second — ruled safe after the Cubs challenged the call — then scored to make it 2-0 when pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter singled up the middle with two outs.
“It was a real bang-bang play,” Wong said of his ninth stolen base in nine tries this season. “I honestly couldn’t tell if I’d beat the tag or not. But because I was called safe at first, I guess there wasn’t enough there to overturn it.
“In games like this, against a top team like the Cubs, there are times when you have to scratch out runs. They’re near the top of the division for a reason; they’re a really good team and for us to take three in a row from them, it’s huge for us at this point of the season.”
But Wong’s contributions Sunday revolved around the defensive gem in the eighth.
“Seeing how ‘Waino’ was competing and absolutely dominating, I knew I had to be there for him,” Wong said. “As soon as I saw the ball go up, I knew I was the only guy who had a chance to make a play. I just put my head down and knew I had to give it my all to make a play. And luckily I did.
“That’s a play, especially at that point of the game, that can kick-start the whole team.”
And the Cardinals, who went through a stretch during May in which they dropped 18 of 24, needed this recent streak to get back on track.
“It was a tough May for me and for the whole team,” said Wong, who’s hitting .237 with six homers, 27 RBIs and nine steals. “Maybe it helped knowing that the whole team was going through the same trouble because we knew it couldn’t continue. I know I looked at how things had been going for me and realized that it couldn’t keep up. I just couldn’t keep hitting everything at the other team’s fielders.
“Eventually, things had to turn in a positive way, for me and for the team. We knew the tough stretch couldn’t keep up.”
