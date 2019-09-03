Behold the triple.
Of all the things that regularly happen in a baseball game, the triple is the least regular and hence, the most spectacular. You’re more likely to see a pitcher get a hit than see anyone hit a triple. Cardinals pitchers have 29 hits this season; the entire team has 17 triples.
But is there any play that’s more fun? The ball usually goes into the corner and rattles around, or an outfielder tries and fails to make a diving catch, all while the hitter is sprinting around the bases. And the play almost always ends with a slide or a dive into third and a blend of celebration and exhaustion. In a baseball world now dominated by home runs and strikeouts, it’s a shot of adrenaline. It’s the trinity of hits.
“It’s up there,” said Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman. “Homers, you hit it and it’s over. Triples, you have the crowd cheering the whole time as you run the bases. I love hitting triples. It’s fun.”
Now behold Kolten Wong. The Cardinals second baseman had an RBI triple in the first inning on Monday in the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the Giants, which by itself would be noteworthy. But in Wong’s case, it was his third triple in as many games he’s played, following one in Game 2 on Saturday and another in Game 2 on Sunday. (He didn’t play in Game 1 on Sunday.) Three is the longest streak of games with a triple by a Cardinal since Luis Alicea had three in a row May 10-12 of 1992, which is 27 years ago, which, appropriately enough, is 3x3x3, or as they say in math, three to the third, which is exactly what Wong has done. Wong is one triple shy of the club record, held by Rogers Hornsby (1917) and Tom Herr (1981).
Through Monday, Wong had an extra-base hit in six straight games, tying him with Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna for the longest streak by a Cardinal this season, and had a seven-game hitting streak in which he’s hitting .565. So Wong is more than just a one-trick, or three-base, pony. He’s bringing it on offense and defense right now.
While triples may be fun to watch, the perspective changes slightly when you’re the person doing it. They are a lot of work.
“(It’s) not (fun) when you’re running them,” said Wong, who has a team-high four this season. “You’re trying to catch your breath (afterwards). I got put in the situation the past couple times where I hit a triple and I’m going on the next play to try to score. It takes you an inning to probably catch your breath and get back to it.
“It’s obviously cool to get that. It’s one of those things, you never plan to try to hit triples, nor do you plan to hit home runs. You just try to put the ball in play and hope for the best. It’s how it goes sometimes.”
At Busch Stadium, a ballpark that doesn’t favor home runs or doubles but does favor triples, Wong’s triple on Monday, which drove in Dexter Fowler from first, was textbook triple. He hit it in the right-field corner and Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski had trouble fielding it, misreading the bounce and having it carom past him. Wong almost had another in the seventh, only to be denied by a diving catch by Kevin Pillar in the right-center field gap.
“You try to swing at strikes, put the ball in play,” Wong said. “When you’re hitting balls down the line like I did the last couple days, usually it gives you an opportunity to get those triples, for sure. Trying to spray the lines and keep the defense guessing. I think when you start getting stuck on one side of the field, hits like that don’t come about. When you’re spraying the ball and doing what you can with pitches that you’re given, it makes for those kind of plays to happen.”
“The key is to hit it to a spot where the fielders aren’t close to it,” said Edman, who along with Harrison Bader is second on the Cardinals in triples with three. “First base line is obviously good. Right-center gap. It’s tough if you hit it to left. Obviously, being a lefty helps too because it’s your pull side, to the right-center gap and down the right-field line. It helps a little bit too if the outfielder is out of position a bit or kind of bobbles the ball. The past few games, we’ve played against right fielders that have struggled a little bit with that corner down there. It kind of bounces off the wall in a direction they don’t expect, so that helps out a lot too.”
“It takes a lot of skill and you have to hit the ball in the right place,” said Fowler, who prior to Wong was the last Cardinal to have a triple in back-to-back games.
The triple is also the ultimate hustle play. Dog it down the first base line and unless someone really goofs up, getting to third won’t be easy.
“You have to be thinking three out of the box for sure,” Edman said.
“Basically. between first and second you start to determine if you’re going to go or not,” Wong said. “Once I saw it kick off the wall the past two days, I knew it was a triple.”
And that’s proof positive that good things happen in threes.
