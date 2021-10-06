 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Eagles Rally, Saturday
0 comments

Young Eagles Rally, Saturday

Young Eagles Rally

Right to left, Kinlee Ward, 12, and Shelby Pogue, 8, stand with pilot Mike Uding after their flight at the 2019 Young Eagles Rally. The next Young Eagles Rally is this Saturday at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport. 

 File Photo

The Young Eagles Rally will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.

The event is for youth aged 8 to 17 and there are currently 25 youth registered. Those attending will take a free 15 to 20 minute airplane ride with a veteran pilot.

"The only requirement is that their parent or legal guardian register the youth," Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member Larry Gregory said.

After the flight, each child will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will join more than 2 million others in the "World's Largest Log Book" which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new Young Eagle will also be given a log book to keep record of his or her aviation experiences, a free EAA Student Membership which includes access to the free online Flight Training Course, Sporty's Learn to Fly, free admission to 300 science and technology museums, free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation.

Additional information about EAA And the EAA Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org and www.youngeagles.org

Registration is required. For more information about the event or to register contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadet man dies in crash
Accidents

Cadet man dies in crash

  • Updated

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washingto…

+3
Gas tax hike taking effect

Gas tax hike taking effect

  • Updated

Drivers in Missouri who fuel up their vehicles should prepare for the first of five annual gas-tax hikes that begin Oct. 1. The governor appro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News