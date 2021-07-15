Zyne
A woman faces multiple charges in Washington County after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and leading police on a high-speed pursuit, wh…
An area man faces multiple charges after police allegedly found two stolen four-wheelers, drugs, and guns at a Washington County residence.
The Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac dealership at 1005 East Main Street in Park Hills has a new owner.
A representative with Waste Management appeared before the Farmington City Council at its Thursday night meeting to plead the company's case a…
An area truck driver pleaded guilty this month in federal court to a sex crime after impregnating a 13-year-old girl, who later gave birth to …
A two-vehicle accident caused injuries for two motorists on Thursday in Washington County.
10:30 p.m. UPDATE: Chaumette Winery posted on social media "the fire destroyed one building on the property, which houses the offices and oper…
A former corrections officer who worked at the Potosi Correctional Center has sued the state, alleging on-the-job sexual harassment, a hostile…
IRONTON, Mo. — When Tonya Shearin showed up for her first day as a frontline worker in Missouri’s foster care system, she was driving a brand-…
A Farmington woman was seriously injured in an accident on US 67 on Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.